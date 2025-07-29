The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County School Board holds a 5:15 p.m. public meeting to adopt its budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Food Truck Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. in Palm Coast’s Town Center, at Central Park. July’s beneficiary is the City of Palm Coast Summer Camp Scholarship Fund in honor of National Parks & Recreation Month. Celebrate with special guests including a Dino Dig for the kids and an interactive steelpan performance with a drum circle for all!



Juxtapositions: My son the Yankee perennially disappointed Yankee fan–he was not yet one when they last won the World Series 16 years ago, when the country was emerging from the abyss of the Bush years during that interregnum before the abyss of the Trump years–told me of the Yankees’ acquisition last week of a third baseman, Ryan McMahon. The face struck me. I’d seen it before, well before McMahon was born in 1994, during that other interregnum after the Reagan years. Of course! Bruce Dern in “The Cowboys.” —P.T.

Now this:











View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



