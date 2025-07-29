FlaglerLive

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tulsi Gabbard's Fraudulent Report by Bob Englehart, PoliticalCartoons.com
Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.



Today at a Glance:

  • Flagler County Sheriff's Expo 2025

The Flagler County School Board holds a 5:15 p.m. public meeting to adopt its budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Food Truck Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. in Palm Coast’s Town Center, at Central Park. July’s beneficiary is the City of Palm Coast Summer Camp Scholarship Fund in honor of National Parks & Recreation Month. Celebrate with special guests including a Dino Dig for the kids and an interactive steelpan performance with a drum circle for all!

Juxtapositions: My son the Yankee perennially disappointed Yankee fan–he was not yet one when they last won the World Series 16 years ago, when the country was emerging from the abyss of the Bush years during that interregnum before the abyss of the Trump years–told me of the Yankees’ acquisition last week of a third baseman, Ryan McMahon. The face struck me. I’d seen it before, well before McMahon was born in 1994, during that other interregnum after the Reagan years. Of course! Bruce Dern in “The Cowboys.”

July 2025
For the full calendar, go here.


“I remember the day I shot John Wayne in ‘The Cowboys.’ He had never had a bullet hit put on him. Never! And he leaned into me and said, ‘Is this gonna hurt?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely it’s gonna hurt! You should get one of those big USC Marching Band Roman shields that you put on the front of you, ’cause they’re gonna blow a hole in your chest!’ And he knew that, but he’d never had it done. Mark Rydell was the director, and we decided that the only way the scene could really work for an audience is if Wayne was surprised. So unbeknownst to him, we put a bullet hit in the back of his jacket. And I shot him in the back the first shot. And he did not know that was gonna happen. He played it like a pro, went all the way through it and everything, got up, and told Mark Rydell and I we were both pr!cks. (Wayne) was just great to me. He did something to me that was the most welcoming, inviting thing in my career. He said to me on the first day, ‘I want you to do me a favor.’ I said, ‘Yessir?’ He said, ‘I want you to pick on me all day, every day, and be absolutely careless with your attitude toward me, so that these little kids that are scared sh!tless of me, if you can treat me like that, then what might you do to them?’ And it worked! And had he not given me that blessing, so to speak, I’d have backed off a lot. But I didn’t.”

–From a Bruce Dern quote on Cinema Shorthand Society‘s Facebook page.

 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

