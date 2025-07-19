The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 19, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.

Diary: I looked up the New York Times from this date in 1979, the second time I had entered the United States, but the first with a Green Card in hand (the previous two times I was on a tourist visa). I did not know who the New York Yankees were at the time, let alone who people like Reggie Jackson, Billy Martin and George Steinbrenner were. They were on the front page that day. Billy Martin had suspended Jackson indefinitely for insubordination. That day the Times was reporting that the suspension had been reduced to five days, and a $9,000 fine. Jackson had bunted, against Martin’s orders, and struck out. Martin “flung a clock radio and a beer bottle against a clubhouse wall after the game,” the paper reported. I would son learn, after becoming a Yankee fan, that Martin, Jackson and Steinbrenner were a ménage à trois if there ever was one in baseball, constantly getting into lovers’ quarrels, throwing things, getting fired (how many times did Billy Martin get fired?), making up and swooning together again. The Yankees sucked that year (I am borrowing a word from Yankee bleachers), mired in fourth place, 14 games behind. Martin and Steinbrenner knew how to keep the fans interested. The fight was nowhere near their first. (See below.) That story was on the front page that day I entered the United States, which I find odd in retrospect. I’d always thought the big papers got into reporting sports trivialities on the front page after Gannett began the dumbed down USA Today. It was a dull news day overall, for a Wednesday. The lead story was of the U.S. House committee defeating Jimmy Carter’s plan for cost ceilings on hospital charges. A more interesting story was on page two, headlined: “Key Black Leader Turns 60 on South Africa Prison Isle.” You’ve figured out who it was: “Nelson Mandela, the man who would most probably head a black government in South Africa, spent his 60th birthday today on an island in the mouth of Table Bay, within sight of the great sea route that brought the first white men to the southernmost tip Africa nearly five centuries ago. Mr. Mandela was not on vacation. For the 16th year he spent his birthday inside the gray stone walls of Robben Island, a prison fortress seven miles offshore…” Another curiosity: the story carried John F. Burns’s byline, the foreign correspondent who won two or three Pulitzers, and with whom I’d end up having a drink at the Commodore Hotel in Beirut in 2000. He’s still around. 80 years old. Lost sights: The Times back then was 84 pages, with about 200 or 300 ads. It is a quarter that size these days, with a 20th the ads, for 20 times the price: it was 20 cents when I landed. It is $4 now. If it had increased only as much as inflation, it would have to be 94 cents. That tells you much of what you need to know about the evolution of print journalism. One regret from that year: I learned too late of the great art of Red Smith, the sports columnist who had a piece in that day’s paper, and who died in 1981, right after writing a column titled “Writing Less, and Better,” a column I clipped, and still have in its original, and whose lesson, obviously, I never learned. —P.T.

Now this:











View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



