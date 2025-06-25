The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

From Clay Jones.

Weather: Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: It’s pre-trial day, 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m..

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

‘Let’s Talk Palm Coast’ Town Halls with Council Members: The City of Palm Coast is hosting a series of town halls, offering residents the chance to meet face-to-face with their City Council Members, ask questions, and learn more about the inner workings of their local government. At 6 p.m. today in the Waterfront Room at the Palm Coast Community Center, residents can meet with Vice Mayor Theresa Pontieri in a relaxed and conversational setting. This new initiative provides an open forum for residents to share feedback, ask questions, and engage in meaningful dialogue about city services, community development, and the future of Palm Coast. Council members Charles Gambaro, Ty Miller and Dave Sullivan are holding town halls in subsequent months. Mike Norris is refusing to do so. See: “Abandoning Most Public Responsibilities, But Not Pay, Palm Coast Mayor Norris Forces Council Members to Pick Up Slack.”

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.







Notebook: We now deny transgender people the right to exist. It’s that simple. They’re America’s Palestinians, if America were Israel–not a stretch, Israel being the 51st and most-favored state, redder than Wyoming, Alabama and West Virginia’s combined pride-smashing flags. So many commonalities. Palestinian history, geography and identity are not recognized. Flying the Palestinian flag is prohibited in Israel and the territories under military occupation. In Fagler schools flying the Pride flag is prohibited, safe spaces are prohibited (compliments of Christy Chong), recognizing a student’s gender preferences and gender pronouns is prohibited. I’d be curious to know the death tally. Of course Israel made that no contest in the past couple of years with its obliteration of Gaza, but in the aggregate, the suicides in the LGBTQ community add up, and must have at least some commonality with the killing of Palestinians. This is human rights today, a revanchist erasure of entire populations, triumphantly and mostly to the silence of a world that lets it happen. Then again, what are we to expect from, say, the Arab world, where both Palestinians and LGBTQ people are more repressed, hated and marginalized than anywhere else in the world, with rare exceptions? Underground support groups in those places must be fascinatingly tragic. —P.T.

Now this: How an L.G.B.T.Q. HotLine Became a Lifeline: “The Callers” | The New Yorker Documentary.













