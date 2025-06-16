The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 16, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 9 a.m. to discuss the beach management plan, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. In a sense, this is a do-or-die meeting for the plan.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.





Notably: Americans love a fraud. They admire a fraud. They bask in it. They celebrate it. When frauds get caught, Americans can’t wait to rehabilitate them and celebrate them all over again–Nixon, Reagan, Milken, Trump. Think back to Charles Van Doren, the fraudster who played along with NBC on “Twenty-One,” the game show, starting in 1957. It was all a lie, well choreographed by NBC’s producers. When he testified before the Hosue Subcommittee on legislative Oversight, Van Doren lied again, under oath, claiming a letter from a woman turned his conscience and made him come forth (he’d been on the run from subpoenas), and that he’d implored his NBC producers to makehim lose so he could get out of it, as if he couldn’t himself simply answer a couple of questions wrong and be done. Yet Rep. Oren Harris, the committee chairman (an Arkansas Democrat) flattered him with compliments, letting Van Doren’s telegenic candor deceive again. The crowd in the hearing room applauded him, a poll showed that three of four Americans would have done exactly what he’d done–cheat–and Columbia University students–where Van Doren was an assistant professor of English–before the generation of protesters (the kind of students more interested in panty raids than sit-ins) protested his ouster by the university. Only one House member, Steven Derounian, a Republican from New York (and an Armenian descendant) saw straight: “I don’t think an adult of your intelligence ought to be commended for telling the truth,” he told him. The Times ran Van Doren’s full testimony–on page 22. It would have been too cute to run it on page 21, devoted to another story about many other contestants telling lies. Van Doren went on to write books, write for the Encyclopedia Britannica, co-author a book with Mortimer Adler, the philosopher, and wrote some articles for the New Yorker. He died at 93 in a retirement home in Connecticut. Herb Stempel, the City College of New York student who’d won $49,500 before Van Doren beat him–before he was ordered to lose to Van Doren–died in 2020 at 93. The question remained: why did NBC, much more the culprit, evade punishment? As Stempel says in the video below, “why should I give the money back to the person who committed the hoax?” The hoaxter being NBC, whose news division would continue to inform us, and inform American duplicity, to this day. —P.T.

Now this:













