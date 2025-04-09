The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
In Court: It’s docket sounding in felony court, before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols, starting at 8:30 a.m.
River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. The committee is responsible for reviewing plans, policies, and procedures and rank priority projects as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian issues within the TPO planning area. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.
4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Show and Sale: The Flagler County Fair and Youth Show presents the 4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Showmanship competitions and auction. Monday April 7 @ 6 pm Pullet and Rabbit Competition Wednesday April 9 at 6 p.m., Steer, Heifer and Goat Competition. Thursday April 10 at 6 p.m., Swine Competition. Friday April 11 at 6 p.m., Livestock Auction.
Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.
Readings: You recall that a few weeks ago the tub of boor calling ourselves our president fired the whole board at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, named himself chairman, and appointed among others Lee Greenwood, Usha Vance (JD Vance’s wife), Laura Ingraham (the Goebbelsian radio shriller) and Dan Scavino, who’d been in charge of the tub’s social media from 2017 to 2021. Apparently Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio are also on the board. Eddie Feldmann and Bill Scheft had a Shouts and Murmur piece in the March 24 New Yorker updating the 2025 Kennedy Center schedule. A few entries: April 12-13 — Crypto, Change-O: A Magical Illusion Spectacular. April 15-16 — Clarence Thomas R.V./Camper Show. April 17 — An Evening with Stephen Miller (formerly “Stephen Miller and Friends”). April 18-19 — CPAC Celebrity Pickleball Tourney. April 21 — Big Balls: The TED Talk. May 5-10 — Pete Hegseth’s Five-Day Advanced Mixology Seminar (SOLD OUT). May 11-13 — Gay-Conversion Band Camp. May 15 — (One night only!) Ted Nugent reunites with himself. June 13—Night of 100 Caving Journalists! July 4 — All-American Fourth of July Musical Salute to the Kremlin. November 7-8 — Starlink Presents “It’s Not What You Think: Salute to 1930s Germany”. December 19-20 — Kanye Raps Wagner.
—P.T.
The problem is that art is incompatible with this ideology. It is engaged in constant acts of discrimination. Moreover, the ability to create it is no more distributed according to democratic principles than is the ability to play basketball like Michael Jordan or chess like Gary Kasparov. There are differences between us at birth that the civil order must ignore but the esthetic order is beholden to. Even the evaluation of art is guided by such undemocratic gauges as cultivated taste and extensive experience. Can Democratic Ideals Be Used to Judge Art? So there is a tension at the very heart of the N.E.A.: How can a national agency in a democracy make decisions that are, in their very essence, anti-democratic? This was an issue raised during the initial debates about whether a Federal arts agency should even be established. Initially, many major arts institutions were opposed to a Federal arts program. In 1953, a survey by the American Symphony Orchestra League, the service organization for American orchestras, showed that 99 percent of orchestra board members opposed Federal aid. Aside from the leaders of community orchestras, members of the league remained lukewarm on Federal aid even into the 1960’s. Orchestras and the fine arts, many organizations argued, could only be sullied by the interference of politicians who were neither trained nor inclined to make proper decisions. […] So the ideology of democracy leaves us with a vision of the arts that is pure pork barrel. At this moment, there are few Congressional Democrats or Republicans with any deep understanding of cultural life apart from television or movies. There is nothing to temper the ideology of democracy, only opinion to support it. And this, of course, affects the kind of ”art” being created. One criterion for the authenticity of democratic art is that it stir ”controversy”: controversy means that it is noticed by the most people and justifies its cost. Immediate sensation becomes important. So do practical benefits and notions of ”relevance.”
–From From “Where a Democracy and Its Money Have No Place,” by Edward Rothstein, The New York Times, Oct. 26, 2997.
