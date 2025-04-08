The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Zachary Tuohey is scheduled to appear before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in a status hearing on his aggravated injunction case to which he pleaded in January. He has since violated his probation. The hearing is at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401. Tuohey’s last appearance before Nichols did not go well. See: “A Furious Judge Puts 34-Year-Old Suspect and His Family ‘On Notice’ in Bizarre Aggravated Stalking Case.”

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. It is expected to discuss its diminishing city manager search and the proposed fuel depot on U.S. 1. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Show and Sale: The Flagler County Fair and Youth Show presents the 4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Showmanship competitions and auction. Monday April 7 @ 6 pm Pullet and Rabbit Competition Wednesday April 9 at 6 p.m., Steer, Heifer and Goat Competition. Thursday April 10 at 6 p.m., Swine Competition. Friday April 11 at 6 p.m., Livestock Auction.

Notably: That about sums up the past week since last Wednesday’s attempt by maga shah to hump Mt. Mckinley. Except that from here on we won’t be able to enjoy that Fin du Monde without paying $3 a can. —P.T.

