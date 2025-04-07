The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 7, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Monday Night: Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.
Palm Coast Council and County Commission Joint Workshop on Sports Complex: The two local governments discuss a planned $110 million sports complex to be built in Palm Coast in a private-public partnership. The meeting is at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See the agenda here.
The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.
4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Show and Sale: The Flagler County Fair and Youth Show presents the 4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Showmanship competitions and auction. Monday April 7 @ 6 pm Pullet and Rabbit Competition Wednesday April 9 at 6 p.m., Steer, Heifer and Goat Competition. Thursday April 10 at 6 p.m., Swine Competition. Friday April 11 at 6 p.m., Livestock Auction.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
Notably: How does one go about boycotting one’s own nation while still being of it, in it up to one’s not-yet-lynched neck? It was heartening to read of András Schiff, the great pianist, deciding no longer to hold concerts in the United States. He is also boycotting his native Hungary and Russia, though apparently not Israel. He cited Trump’s “unbelievable bullying” as cause. “He has brought an ugliness into this world which hadn’t been there,” Schiff said in a telephone interview with the New York Times from Hong Kong. “I just find it impossible to go along with what is happening.” He canceled appearances with the New York Philharmonic and the Philadelphia Orchestra, and a recital tour this fall, including a planned performance at Carnegie Hall. I wonder when was the last time he was in Florida.
—P.T.
Great music is far greater than its performers. We try our entire lives to unveil its secrets and to convey its unique message. Even if we never quite reach the imaginary goal, our many performances give us experience and knowledge that was hidden from us years ago. We form a better understanding of its structure and inner workings, horizons broaden before our eyes. This was just as true of my second recording of the Goldberg Variations, recorded live at a Basle concert in 2003, as it was for the partitas I recorded during a recital in the Historic Riding Hall in Neumarkt, an exquisite little auditorium. with superb acoustics. To be sure, Bach never imagined performing all the partitas in a single concert. The object of his “Clavierübung” was, of course, to systematically summarize the forms and genres of his day. The work is designed to be at once encyclopaedic, scholarly, and instructive. Nonetheless, the six partitas form an ideal, if long, concert program. Bach’s music succeeds over and over again in forging an intimate bond between performer and audience. It would be simple and logical to play these exemplary suites in their conventional order, as I used to do in the past. Yet I always had the feeling that something was not quite right. The B-flat major Partita calls for great inner tranquility of the sort that never exists at the beginning of a public recital. Is it really mandatory to place it at the beginning? I think not. If we start with the G-major Partita, the keys of the six works form a hexachord: G-a-Bb-c-D-e, with the major and minor modes evenly distributed among the ascending pitches and the sunlit, graceful G-major work forming an ingratiating and appropriate opening. This sequence is my personal choice and raises no claims to universal truth. Listeners are invited to play the pieces in any order they prefer.
–From the liner notes to Andras Schiff’s recording of the 6 Bach partitas for ECM in 2009.
