The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 7, 2025

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Monday Night: Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

Palm Coast Council and County Commission Joint Workshop on Sports Complex: The two local governments discuss a planned $110 million sports complex to be built in Palm Coast in a private-public partnership. The meeting is at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See the agenda here.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Show and Sale: The Flagler County Fair and Youth Show presents the 4-H and FFA Youth Livestock Showmanship competitions and auction. Monday April 7 @ 6 pm Pullet and Rabbit Competition Wednesday April 9 at 6 p.m., Steer, Heifer and Goat Competition. Thursday April 10 at 6 p.m., Swine Competition. Friday April 11 at 6 p.m., Livestock Auction.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.







Notably: How does one go about boycotting one’s own nation while still being of it, in it up to one’s not-yet-lynched neck? It was heartening to read of András Schiff, the great pianist, deciding no longer to hold concerts in the United States. He is also boycotting his native Hungary and Russia, though apparently not Israel. He cited Trump’s “unbelievable bullying” as cause. “He has brought an ugliness into this world which hadn’t been there,” Schiff said in a telephone interview with the New York Times from Hong Kong. “I just find it impossible to go along with what is happening.” He canceled appearances with the New York Philharmonic and the Philadelphia Orchestra, and a recital tour this fall, including a planned performance at Carnegie Hall. I wonder when was the last time he was in Florida. —P.T.

