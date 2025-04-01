The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Today at a Glance:

Election Day: Today is the final day of polling in the special election for Congressional District 6, pitting Democrat Josh Weil against Republican Randy Fine. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must vote at your assigned precinct. Find your precinct here. All registered voters are eligible to vote in this election regardless of party affiliation or no-party status. You do not need to prove your citizenship to vote.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.







Notably: “Uncle Willie” is one of William Faulkner’s great stories, a superb story of ironies, humor and inverted morals from the perspective of a 14 year old boy idolizing Uncle Willy. Faulkner wrote it in 1935, when Democrats were up to some good fixing the cataclysmic 20s. But I think he had the Democrats of 2025 in mind when he wrote this: “It was like one of those sheep they would sacrifice back in the Bible. It was like it had climbed up onto the altar itself and flopped onto its back with its throat held up and said: “All right. Come on and get it over with. Cut my damn throat and go away and let me lay quiet in the fire.” Read that parallel to this passage from Richard Powers’s Three Farmers on Their Way to a Dance (1985), and we have a fuller portrait of our collective surrenders: “More subtly, every individual who gave in to the context of deteriorating trust contributed to it through his or her own omissions: the woman anxious over admittance to Oxford, the brickmaker in Holland, the German landed farmer, all guilty in waiting for history to blow over, guilty in assuming that death could never happen in their life-time.” —P.T.

Now this:













