Weather: Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Dangerous dog hearing: Palm Coast government’s special magistrate holds a dangerous dog hearing to hear the appeal of Angela Clark, who is contesting the city’s designation of Vinney, a male terrier mix, as a dangerous dog. The dog lives at 2 Unison Court. 1 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.
Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here. This meeting had originally been scheduled for March 20 and was pushed to today at the last moment without explanation.
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.
Notably: There's a scene in Updike's Rabbit at Rest, the last of that great quartet, when Nelson, Rabbit's grown-up son in most ways, tells him: "Dad, when are you going to get your mind off boffing? You're what, fifty-seven?—" "Fifty-six." "—and you're so damn adolescent. There's more things in the world than who's boffing who." It's a small anthem to Rabbit's eternal adolescence–to every male Updike character's eternal adolescence. Updike had put his finger on the soul of America better than Jon Meacham's syrupy version. It's not necessarily all about boffing, but the adolescence is so often the same. Look at the Reagan Presidential Library and its ridiculous Air Force One Pavilion, a huge hangar featuring the 707 Reagan flew (an odd discordance there: you always imagine Reagan in something more massive, like a B-52: the greater the jingoist, the more boffing his thrusters). Apparently it's not a replica. Then those equally ridiculous replicas of cop cars and the president's vehicle, all on display like some sort of glory gore: "This Flying White House, tail number 27000, served seven U.S Presidents from 1973 to 2001, including Presidents Nixon, Carter, Ford, Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Clinton and George W. Bush. For Ronald Reagan, this was the plane in which he hand-wrote many of his speeches, signed important legislation and even officially started the Daytona Beach, Florida NASCAR race via phone." Take a look at the Simi Valley landscape the library reworked to fit in that hanga. Nothing looks more out of place than that slab of a massive white box on a hill of green
—P.T.
When I was twelve I made up my mind absolutely 7) that I would not get any older. I don’t remember how I meant to stop it. There was something about “teen” attached to anything that was repulsive to me. I certainly didn’t approve of what I saw of people that age. I was a very ancient twelve; my views at that age would have done credit to a Civil
War veteran. Anyway. I went through the years 13 to 20 in a very surly way * * * I am much younger now than I was at twelve or anyway, less burdened. The weight of centuries lies on children, I’m sure of it.
–Flannery O’Connor, from a letter to Sally and Robert Fitzgerald, February 6, 1956.
Comments
Ed P says
If those of you believe that Musk, who is a unpaid(working for free) federal employee who is unelected, is not qualified to run DOGE, then how is it congruent that a federal district judge can overrule a Presidential order? Remember DOGE makes recommendations and someone other than Musk has to agree with changes.
If you truly look at the comparison of district judges/Musk in a nonpartisan comparison, is it an over reach of any federal district judge’s authority?
How can anyone with an ounce of intellectual honesty square up the idea that an appointed (hired and vetted) judge has more authority to legislate more than a president? It looks even more insane when it involves criminal illegal immigrants being deported.These judges are legislating. They are activists. We didn’t elect them.
Fact:
64 nationwide injunctions, in the last 100 years 67% of all injections have been against 1 president, Trump.
Seems impossible that these district courts are not “out of control”
I’m ready for the spin, I’ve taken Dramamine and fastened my seat belt.
Ray W, says
The AP reported on today’s weekly application for unemployment benefits report.
Here are some bullet points from the article:
– “Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered a proxy for layoffs, and have remained mostly in a range between 200,000 and 250,000 for the past few years.
– “It remains unclear when job cuts ordered by the Department of Government Efficiency, or ‘DOGE,’ will show up in the weekly layoffs report, though the Labor Department’s February jobs report showed that the federal government shed 10,000 jobs. That’s the most since June of 2022.”
– “Despite showing some signs of weakening during the past year, the labor market remains healthy with plentiful jobs and relatively few layoffs.”
– “The total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits for the week of March 15 declined by 25,000 to 1.86 million.”
– The four-week average of applications for unemployment insurance benefits fell by 4,750 to 224,000; this statistic is designed to even out the more volatile weekly applications number. The weekly number of applicants dropped by 1,000 to 224,000.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
I have been commenting on FlaglerLive for years that the American labor market has been strong. Quarter and quarter, month after month, week after week, the economic reports indicate steady strength. Layoffs have been steadily and consistently below average for years. The only weakness in the labor market reporting has the number of unfilled posted job openings, and even that number has been steadily dropping from historic heights in 2022. Whenever employers can’t find enough workers to fill the job openings they post, upward pressure on wages often corelates with inflation, but not always.
Economists report seeing red flag warnings about inflation, but they also report that is still too early to know whether tariffs will force the inflation rate upwards.
All told, the steadily improving American economy over the last four years continues. The Economist and the Wall Street Journal were right. President Trump inherited an economy that is “the envy of the world.”
Pogo says
@floriduh man dies of hunger
… after winning a staring contest with a mirror.
https://www.google.com/search?q=social+media+vanity
Hurrah, hurrah — or something.
Let it burn says
Reminds me of when the orange moron redrew the path of hurricane with a sharpie. Embrace collapse you voted to accelerate it!
Sherry says
trump appointing idiots has consequences! I would love to read about class action lawsuits against RFK Jr. for this:
After RFK Jr. recommends vitamin A as a measles treatment, some Texas patients show signs of toxicity
Patients at Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock, Texas, have been found to have abnormal liver function, which can occur when someone takes too much vitamin A.
Several patients at Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock have been found to have abnormal liver function, CNN reported, which can occur when a person takes excessive doses of vitamin A. Those being treated include “a handful of unvaccinated children who were given so much vitamin A that they had signs of liver damage,” the New York Times reported.
More than 320 people in Texas have contracted measles in recent weeks. Forty people have been hospitalized in the state and one child has died in the current outbreak. As of March 27, there have been 411 reported cases of measles in the United States in 2025 and two deaths overall.
Sherry says
Regardless of who you voted for. . . watch this Youtube Wall Street Journal video comparing Project 2025 with trump’s executive actions. . . then tell us all, with a straight face, how trump knew “Nothing About Project 2025”!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qaEDlu2NQg
Trusting Criminals Is A Crime!
Ray W, says
Per the Independent, multiple news sources report that the Trump administration has altered its monetary demands on the Ukraine.
Pursuant to its new proposal, the U.S. is demanding that the Ukraine sign away all rights to its rare earth minerals and all rights to its energy resources until $100 billion, plus 4% interest, is repaid to the United States.
After that sum is met, the U.S. will then receive 50% of the royalties on all of the Ukrainian crude oil, natural gas and rare earth minerals.
And all Ukrainian royalties from its energy resources and rare earth minerals will be sent to a joint U.S./Ukraine reconstruction fund, based in Delaware. The fund will run all ports, railways, roads and infrastructure related to the extraction and transport of the remaining Ukrainian rare earth minerals and energy resources, with three of the five board members appointed by the U.S. The Ukrainian government will be unable to intervene in the day-to-day operations of the fund.
The U.S. will have “right of first offer” on any proposed investment in any infrastructure and natural resources project.
Not only that, but the U.S. seeks veto power over any sales of such Ukrainian natural resources to other nations.
All fund profits will be automatically converted into foreign currency, with the Ukraine held liable for compensation due in the event of delays or disputes.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
In a few short weeks, America has gone from trusted ally to perfidious street thug bent on extortion.
The U.S. does not offer any defense guarantees to the Ukraine. Indeed, it risks nothing on its side of the offer.
One trade expert opined that should the Ukraine sign off on the U.S. demands, the nation would lose any possibility of admission into the E.U.
Ray W, says
In a good-news spotlight, Regent Craft, a Rhode Island-based developer of all-electric aircraft, met all 12 of its first phase “key deliverables” to the Marine Corps, including a quarter-scale prototype “seaglider” search-and-rescue aircraft, plus a full-scale low radar and sonar signature prototype that successfully completed initial sea trials.
The company secured an estimated $10 million to conduct second phase developmental goals of the “Viceroy” craft, with options for further development.
Thus far, the aircraft can fly 180 miles at up to 180 mph. With its all-electric propulsion, the aircraft will “minimize heat and infrared visibility” during rescue or military sea supply operations.