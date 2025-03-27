To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Dangerous dog hearing: Palm Coast government’s special magistrate holds a dangerous dog hearing to hear the appeal of Angela Clark, who is contesting the city’s designation of Vinney, a male terrier mix, as a dangerous dog. The dog lives at 2 Unison Court. 1 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here. This meeting had originally been scheduled for March 20 and was pushed to today at the last moment without explanation.

Notably: There’s a scene in Updike’s Rabbit at Rest, the last of that great quartet, when Nelson, Rabbit’s grown-up son in most ways, tells him: “Dad, when are you going to get your mind off boffing? You’re what, fifty-seven?—” “Fifty-six.” “—and you’re so damn adolescent. There’s more things in the world than who’s boffing who.” It’s a small anthem to Rabbit’s eternal adolescence–to every male Updike character’s eternal adolescence. Updike had put his finger on the soul of America better than Jon Meacham’s syrupy version. It’s not necessarily all about boffing, but the adolescence is so often the same. Look at the Reagan Presidential Library and its ridiculous Air Force One Pavilion, a huge hangar featuring the 707 Reagan flew (an odd discordance there: you always imagine Reagan in something more massive, like a B-52: the greater the jingoist, the more boffing his thrusters). Apparently it’s not a replica. Then those equally ridiculous replicas of cop cars and the president’s vehicle, all on display like some sort of glory gore: “This Flying White House, tail number 27000, served seven U.S Presidents from 1973 to 2001, including Presidents Nixon, Carter, Ford, Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Clinton and George W. Bush. For Ronald Reagan, this was the plane in which he hand-wrote many of his speeches, signed important legislation and even officially started the Daytona Beach, Florida NASCAR race via phone.” Take a look at the Simi Valley landscape the library reworked to fit in that hanga. Nothing looks more out of place than that slab of a massive white box on a hill of green —P.T.

