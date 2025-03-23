The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, March 23, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

‘Violet’ at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, $30 for adults, $15 for students, 3 p.m. Book here. Violet is a young disfigured woman on a transformative bus journey from her farm in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, seeking healing. Winner of Off Broadway’s most prestigious Best Musical award, this compelling narrative with great songs promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Warbirds Over Flagler Fly-In: The "Warbirds Over Flagler" fly-in at the Flagler Executive Airport is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will offer thrilling flybys, historic aircraft displays, live music, and more. The event entrance is off Belle Terre (south of State Road 100) and Fin Way, which is the southeast entrance to the airport.









Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email : The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.





Conjunctions: Toward the end of David Copperfield, a despondent David reflects on the chance he missed when he did not declare his love to Agnes, daughter of the old Doctor (who has this to say about his Agnes, but that’s a whole other doctoral dissertation: “My love for my dear child was a diseased love, but my mind was all unhealthy then”). David says: “As I rode back in the lonely night, the wind going by me like a restless memory, I thought of this, and feared she was not happy. I was not happy; but, thus far, I had faithfully set the seal upon the Past, and, thinking of her, pointing upward, thought of her as pointing to that sky above me, where, in the mystery to come, I might yet love her with a love unknown on earth, and tell her what the strife had been within me when I loved her here.” Agnes, too, has blue eyes. Which brought to mind these three lines from the song Willie Nelson made famous in the 1975 Red Headed Stranger album: Love is like a dying ember

And only memories remain

And through the ages I’ll remember

Blue eyes crying in the rain Some day when we meet up yonder

We’ll stroll, hand in hand again

In a land that knows no parting

Blue eyes crying in the rain —P.T.

