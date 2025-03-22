The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, March 22, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Warbirds Over Flagler Fly-In: The “Warbirds Over Flagler” fly-in at the Flagler Executive Airport is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will offer thrilling flybys, historic aircraft displays, live music, and more. The event entrance is off Belle Terre (south of State Road 100) and Fin Way, which is the southeast entrance to the airport.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 4 p.m. The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

‘Violet’ at City Repertory Theatre,160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, $30 for adults, $15 for students, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Book here. Violet is a young disfigured woman on a transformative bus journey from her farm in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, seeking healing. Winner of Off Broadway’s most prestigious Best Musical award, this compelling narrative with great songs promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

The Flagler Wellness Expo by the Intuitive Living Institute, a for-profit company in the Hammock, is held at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 per person. Intuitive provides alternative and holistic health services through what it calls “master energy healers.” The expo will feature numerous local businesses that specialize in fitness, nutrition, acupuncture, crustal and energy healing, yoga and other alternative health fields.







Notably: George Hanns hasn’t lost a step. The former county commissioner–he served 24 years–was known for his wry one-liners, back when government had a sense of humor. That ended for good in Flagler County with the departure of Bob Cuff in 2020 from the Palm Coast City Council. Maybe that’s what Hanns had in mind when he appeared before the council last Tuesday, as all that talk of a building moratorium had everyone fevered up. I’m not exactly sure what Hanns intended to say. But when he was signaled that his time was up, he said: “I’ll just mention to you, people on this council, that next time you have a disagreement with your spouse, you tell them they have three minutes to respond.” —P.T.

Now this:













