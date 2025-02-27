The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 27, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast.

‘One Slight Hitch,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, Adults $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees and special March 1 matinee. It’s Courtney’s wedding day, and mom is making sure everything is perfect. Then, like in any good farce, the doorbell rings, and all hell breaks loose. So much for perfect.

‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $35. When wealthy widow, Mrs. Tottenham, hosts the wedding of the year, she gets a lot more than a write-up in the society pages. This magical piece of meta-theatre and playful, heartfelt parody of the 1920s musical comedy features a chirpy jazz age score by Tony-winning collaborators. Book here.





Juxtapositions: Here’s something J. Robert Oppenheimer, the Bhagavad-Gita-quoting creator of the atomic bomb (“Now I am become Death the destroyer of worlds,” he’d said as the Trinity bomb exploded in the New Mexico desert that pre-dawn of July 16, 1945, as the man-made sun rose on the nuclear age), is said to have said: “It is a profound and necessary truth that the deep things in science are not found because they are useful; they are found because it was possible to find them.” (The line is one of two epigraphs in Richard Rhodes’s Making of the Atomic Bomb, without citation). And here’s something Voltaire wrote roughly two centuries before Oppenheimer in a letter to a friend he’d gone to high school with three decades earlier: “”But my dear friend, we must give our soul all possible forms. It is a fire that God has entrusted to us, we must nourish it with what we find most precious. We must bring into our being, all imaginable modes, open all the doors of our soul to all sciences and all feelings. Provided that all this does not enter pell-mell, there is room for everyone.” Naturally, both thoughts are disallowed from schools in DeSantistan. —P.T.

