The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

The Flagler Woman’s Club hosts Candidates’ Night on Wednesday, February 26 at 7 p.m. at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the three candidates for the Flagler Beach City Commission. Candidates in the Bunnell City Commission races have also been invited. Each candidate will have 5 minutes to introduce themselves, followed by a question-and-answer period for each race, followed by closing statements. Afterwards will be the opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. You will be able to submit your questions upon arrival. Please be aware of and respect the club’s “no campaign paraphernalia inside the clubhouse” rule. Candidate brochures can be placed in the foyer.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.







Notably: What Descartes concluded from one of so many obtuse reflections–that animals feel no pain when you torture them–was really a transposition, a projection, of what human beings had been concluding since Homo Sapiens’ crawl out of Africa about any other being they’ve needed to dehumanize so as to dominate without scruples. “In the 1787 manual A Treatise on Tropical Diseases; and on the Climate of the West-Indies,” we read in The 1619 Project, “a British doctor, Benjamin Moseley, claimed that Black people could bear surgical operations much more easily than white people, noting that “what would be the cause of insupportable pain to a white man, a Negro would almost disregard.” To drive home his point, in a later edition he added, “I have amputated the legs of many Negroes who have held the upper part of the limb themselves.” Thomas Jefferson, in Notes on the State of Virginia, published the same year as Moseley’s treatise, listed what he proposed were “distinctions which nature has made.” “They secrete less by the kidneys, and more by the glands of the skin, which gives them a very strong and disagreeable odour,” he explained, offering no evidence.” It’s strange to still hear people call fellow-human beings “animals” when they aim to disparage and dehumanize them–typically, as in (banned) comments below police stories, usually written by local crackers, usually featuring darker-skinned defendants. But is there a greater if undeserved compliment than to call a human being an animal? —P.T.

