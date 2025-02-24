The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 24, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Monday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.







Babylonian Craptivity Day 35: Something our vulgar dictator works hard to overlook. From Statista: “According to a recent survey by Pew Research Center, Ukraine has its steadfast allies who vehemently oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, there are also countries among the 53 surveyed by the organization that trust Putin more than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, mistrust both politicians or seem complacent on the issue. Nations where almost all respondents have no confidence in Putin are found in Europe, including Eastern Europe. The United States, Japan, South Korea, Israel and Australia are also on that list, but beyond these nations, support wanes. While Latin American countries at least mistrust Putin more than they do Zelensky, suspicion of the latter surpasses that of the former in countries like Hungary, Malaysia, Greece, Thailand and Tunisia. Malaysia was also the country where most people in the survey saw Russia positively (57 percent), followed by Bangaldesh (53 percent), Tunisia and Thailand (52 percent each) as well as Peru (47 percent). While many African nations have split opinions on the issue, complacency reigns supreme in South Asia, with respondents from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh refusing to answer or answering “don’t know” most often in the survey. The same is true for South Africa, another of Russia’s BRICS allies. India, along with China (which wasn’t surveyed) has been one of the biggest buyers of Russian oil above price caps throughout the war, thereby funding the Russian military.”

Now this:













