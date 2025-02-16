The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 16, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Blue Jeans and Bling Fundraiser: Blue Jeans and Bling is a scholarship fundraiser for 4-H and FFA Youth. Event is February 16th at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and include steak or chicken dinner, desserts, music, dancing and auction.

Artist Talk by M. Kathleen Warren, 2 p.m. at Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert located inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. You’re invited to join us for an Artist Talk by M. Kathleen Warren, Photo-Encaustic Artist. Kathleen will be discussing her processes and her inspirations as well as doing a live demonstration of how she creates her beautiful artwork. Come join us and Kathleen will answer all questions at Expressions Art Gallery.

The Annual Strawberry festival in Palm Coast’s Central Park is on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Entry fee is $7 per person except for children 2 and under. The festival describes itself this way: “Family Fun & Festivities, Plant City Strawberries, Art & Crafts, Delicious Food, Free Bounce Houses, Organic Strawberries, Strawberry Shortcake, Live Entertainment, Free Rock Painting, Strawberry Fudge, Pony Rides, Free Strawberry Relay, Face Painting, Free Hula Hoop Contest, Pie Eating Contest, Free Petting Farm, Berry Cute Baby Contest, Free Sack Races, Train Rides, Free Corn Hole, Yummy Treats & Much More!”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.





Notably: This is unexpected. Short-term rentals seem to have a terrible reputation here, at least in neighborhoods where they proliferate–the Hammock, Palm Coast’s C Section. Is the perspective skewed? Are Americans louder than their European counterparts? From Statista: “When asked about the impact of short-term rentals on quality of life in their neighbourhood, 35% of respondents to a European Commission study said that STRs had a positive effect. By contrast, just 12% said the effect was negative. The same study found that most of the positive perceptions of STRs were financial in nature. Almost 60% indicated that STRs are advantageus because they provide an additional income source for hosts, and just over half felt that they make traveling more affordable.” —P.T.

Now this:













