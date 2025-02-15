The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 15, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest. 2025 History Academy Talk Presented by the Palm Coast Historical Society, 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. To register for this free lecture, please call 386-986-2323 or register online. www.parksandrec.fun or https://secure.rec1.com/FL/palm-coast-fl/catalog. The Academy is organized by Dr. Elaine Studnicki. Today’s talk: “The Seminoles of African Descent in Florida,” by Dr. Vincent Adejumo. This presentation provides a general overview of the origins of the Black Seminoles of Florida, their impact in the Seminole Wars, and their legacy after being exiled from Florida. Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

The Annual Strawberry festival in Palm Coast’s Central Park is on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Entry fee is $7 per person except for children 2 and under. The festival describes itself this way: “Family Fun & Festivities, Plant City Strawberries, Art & Crafts, Delicious Food, Free Bounce Houses, Organic Strawberries, Strawberry Shortcake, Live Entertainment, Free Rock Painting, Strawberry Fudge, Pony Rides, Free Strawberry Relay, Face Painting, Free Hula Hoop Contest, Pie Eating Contest, Free Petting Farm, Berry Cute Baby Contest, Free Sack Races, Train Rides, Free Corn Hole, Yummy Treats & Much More!”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate. Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.







Storytime: Breece Pancake’s “Hollow” was first published when he was 24 in a journal or magazine called The Declaration about which I could find nothing. It was re-published in the October 1982 Atlantic, three and a half years after Pancake’s suicide by gun in Charlottesville, Va., a few years after he’d left his West Virginia hollows, a word that in this story describes and eulogizes the life of Buddy, a struggling coal-miner in a strip-mine who in the space of a few pages loses his girlfriend (“He remembered a time when the price of her makeup and fancy habits would have fed his mother and sisters something besides the mauve bags of commodities the state handed out”), passes out drunk at Tiny’s, shoots and eviscerates a pregnant doe in patchy snow, and calls a strike against his company, and against his co-workers’ will: they have families to feed. Pancake in a few words places you in the damp gray grime of West Virginia hillsides where light even in daytime can feel in permanent eclipse. Buddy’s life is equally dusky in a landscape of grave-markers that call out to him like sirens: “Through the half-light, he could make out the rotting tipple where his father was crushed only 10 days before they shut it down, leaving the miners to scab work and DPA.” (The Defense Production Act was apparently used to subsidize mining.) Miners’ lives were cheap in the coal fields. Buddy has designs on starting a coal operation of his own in a land scheme he cooks up with co-workers. Sally, coked up in their trailer when he gets home, is tired of the promises: “I’m tired of livin’ on talk.” She stayed with him that long she says not out of love but “Whore’s talk.” She drives off with another man, taking his TV but not his dog, who retches on a can of sardines. Buddy isn’t so lucky in his hangover. He dry-heaves, grabs his rifle and goes out for a hunt at dawn, leaving his blood-spit for a bobcat to sniff. The sun sputters between clouds. He spots the deer. One shot does it. The violence of the last scene turns a simple hunt into depravity, unintentional on Buddy’s part, a bit manipulative on Pancake’s part. When Buddy first grabbed the rifle I thought Pancake was writing his own epitaph. Maybe he was. Maybe he saw himself in that doe’s entrails. “Hollow” is an accomplished gem, as good a story as any Chekhov, a flash, like the way the sunlight glistens on branches around Buddy, of what Pancake already was, and what literary lion he would have been had he let himself live. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

[MEC id=”163848″]

For the full calendar, go here.



