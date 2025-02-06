The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 6, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.
Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand. Tickets range from $12 for students and children to $35 for preferred seating. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with an extra 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 1. Explore the enchanting world of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, where the magic isn’t just in the ball gown! This reimagined fairy tale is a magical musical filled with charm, laughter, and timeless life lessons. Follow the journey of a passionate Cinderella as she navigates the challenges of self-discovery, love, and unexpected adventures. With beloved characters, unforgettable tunes, and a plot that sparkles with warmth and hilarity, it’s a must-see for anyone seeking an escape into a world where dreams unfold, lessons are embraced, and enchantment reigns supreme. Brace yourself for a whirlwind of youthful exuberance and pure fun–Cinderella awaits with open arms, ready to cast its spell on hearts of all ages.
Babylonian Craptivity Day 17: We’re left wondering why and how Trump’s clobbering of all political norms and sound policies, from his arbitrary imposition of tariffs to obliteration of programs, is drawing such a blank stare and submissive inaction from both parties. There’s something of the psychology of Hitler’s Willing Executioners at work here. Is it particular to us, to our era? “Mainly, Adlai,” Steinbeck wrote Adlai Stevenson around the time Stevenson in 1956 lost his bid for the presidency for the second time, “I am troubled by the cynical immorality of my country. I do not think it can survive on this basis and unless some kind of catastrophe strikes us, we are lost. But by our very attitudes we are drawing catastrophe to ourselves. What we have beaten in nature, we cannot conquer in ourselves.” In another of Steinbeck’s pieces collected in America and Amricans, he’d written: “I have yet to hear of a bullfighter who has taken a dangerous political stand, who has fought a moral battle unless its horns were shaved. It began to seem to me that his superb courage could be put to better uses than the ritual slaughter of bulls in the afternoon. One Ed Murrow standing up to take the charge of an enraged McCarthy, one little chicken-necked Negro going into a voting booth in Alabama, one Dag Hammarskjold flying to his death and knowing it–this is the kind of courage we need, because in the end it is not the bulls that will defeat us, I am afraid, but our own miserable, craven and covetous selves.”
—P.T.
Something strange has happened to the idea of privacy in our surreal time. Instead of being cherished, it appears to have become, for many people in the West, especially young people, a valueless quality—actually undesirable. If a thing is not made public, it doesn’t really exist. Your dog, your wedding, your beach, your baby, your dinner, the interesting meme you recently saw—these things need, on a daily basis, to be shared. In India, privacy is a luxury of the rich. The poor, living in small, overcrowded spaces, are never alone. Many impoverished Indians have to perform the most private of acts, their natural bodily functions, out of doors. […] But in the greedy West, where attention has become the thing most hungered for, where the quest for followers and likes is the new gluttony, privacy has become unnecessary, unwanted, even absurd.
–From Salman Rushdie’s Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder (2024).
Ed P says
PT,
Just a thought.
Paralysis from the concussion ordinances?
Or
Disbelief that the federal bureaucracy has actually devolved to this level?
Or
Inability to process it?
Pierre Tristam says
I don’t think I understand what you’re asking.
Laurel says
When these Americans lose their jobs, they lose their healthcare insurance as well. So, Ed P, where is all that beautiful healthcare, that’s better than any ever, as Trump promised? Going down the tubes with the American jobs? Is it still a “concept of a plan”?
What happened to the Republican cry “JOBS!, JOBS!, JOBS!”? Y’all have short, little memory spans?
You want smaller government? Sure, fine. You won’t need FEMA after the next disaster, so don’t cry for it when shit happens. But you do not throw out the baby with the bathwater. You do not slam the door on all of the American workers who have had careers, some for decades, without checking each worker’s history first.
Meanwhile, your private information is in the hands of just barely legal aged kids who have no backgrounds to check, or no history of good work, or any freakin’ history whatsoever other than K-12, and your future is in the hands of those who do not think things our beyond their own stuffed wallets.
Trump is just continuing on his overthrow of the government.
Laurel says
Elon Musk having our private information, and giving it to a group of young hackers, is unacceptable, and illegal. These people are not vetted, do not have proper security clearance, and we don’t know if our information might end up on the dark web. You couldn’t have possibly known this when you filled in the little ellipse on your voting ballot.
Republicans, now it is time for you to protest. I absolutely cannot believe this is what you want. American jobs are being lost by the thousands. American veterans are losing their benefits. Three billionaires have gained billions of dollars in just two weeks (including Musk), of our money.
This is not the conservative way. This is not “taking America back,” it’s taking America away. Be heard!
Laurel says
…and your future is in the hands of those who do not think things OUT beyond their own stuffed wallets.
This is blatantly obvious.
Pogo says
@Fellow inmates
… news! The home planet of the reptile overlord and its toads has been located and identified: Florida.
Capt Bill says
Remember citizen – Elon has YOUR best interest in mind
Laurel says
Capt Bill: I don’t think Elon, the citizen, was jumping all over the stage because he had the middle class in mind. Could it be because he instantly got even richer, and more powerful? Could it be that the middle class is helping to pay for his dream of Mars?
The price of eggs? Nah, I don’t think so.