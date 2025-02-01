To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here. Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).



Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

“St. Augustine and the 1964 Civil Rights Act” a presentation by Dr. Butler of Flagler College at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. Discover how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1964 visits to St. Augustine and the civil rights struggles on Florida’s “First Coast” influenced the passage of the Civil Rights Act. Dr. J. Michael Butler, Kenan Distinguished Professor of History at Flagler College and expert on Florida’s Civil Rights movement, explores these pivotal events, their connections to broader Southern movements, and their relevance today.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand. Tickets range from $12 for students and children to $35 for preferred seating. Two shows today, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Explore the enchanting world of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition, where the magic isn’t just in the ball gown! This reimagined fairy tale is a magical musical filled with charm, laughter, and timeless life lessons. Follow the journey of a passionate Cinderella as she navigates the challenges of self-discovery, love, and unexpected adventures. With beloved characters, unforgettable tunes, and a plot that sparkles with warmth and hilarity, it’s a must-see for anyone seeking an escape into a world where dreams unfold, lessons are embraced, and enchantment reigns supreme. Brace yourself for a whirlwind of youthful exuberance and pure fun–Cinderella awaits with open arms, ready to cast its spell on hearts of all ages.

‘Crimes of the Heart’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25. Book here. The three MaGrath sisters are back together in their hometown of Hazelhurst for the first time in a decade. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface and each sister must come to terms with the consequences of her own “crimes of the heart.”

‘Portraits and Beyond: Exploring Human Connections in Art,’ with Artist Debby Bird: Opening reception Feb. 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ocean Art Gallery, 197 E Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach. Celebrate the mesmerizing world of figurative art with Debby Bird at the much-anticipated “Connections” exhibition, held during the vibrant First Saturday Art Walk in Ormond Beach. Her oil paintings delve into the intricate tapestry of human emotions and relationships. The exhibit runs through February.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.





Notably: We’d always suspected it. We have four cats. Three are black. Entirely black. One is white. The white one is named Shams, after the poet Rumi’s guiding light. Shams also means “sun” in Arabic. We may have been mistaken. Shams has always been a terror to the three black cats, attacking them unprovoked, frightening them, batting them around, hissing at them the moment they so much as raise a paw toward her. If she weren’t a cat she’d be a bitch, though with us she’s perfectly sweet when she’s not whining. Still, we couldn’t be sure. Then Elon Musk did his little Nazi bit the night of the inauguration, and a couple of days after that, well, you can see for yourself. Shams saluting back. She only did it once, and her defense attorney (a local public defender we brought out of retirement for the occasion) is taking the Anti-Defamation league route, which I don’t buy, and claiming that, being a cat, Shams has no sense of history, no awareness of Nazism or the Third Reich, which is bullshit: what do you think she does nights when she’s downstairs, riffling through the library? The war books are right next to one of the kitties’ scratchers, including about two or three dozen volumes from the World War II era, though surprisingly no Shirer, and the closest thing to Mein Kampf we have is Knausgaard’s My Struggle, including the sixth volume with its tedious but detailed essay on Nazism. So Shams knows. The question now is what to do with her. No doubt we have our share of white supremacists and Musk-lovers in our neighborhood (we can tell from the cybertrucks), but to have one living under our roof, and terrorizing our other cats, and cuddling up to us every night after dinner, poses a dilemma. If only she were undocumented. We could’ve called ICE on her. But no. She has her papers from the Flagler Humane Society. So we may be stuck. I just hope the Southern Poverty Law Center doesn’t put a blot on our neighborhood. —P.T.

