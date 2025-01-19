The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 19, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday Night: Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ at Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre , 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. $25 for adults, $15 for students. Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan is a heart-wrenching yet hilarious story about a young child who creates a list of all the brilliant things in the world to help their struggling mother. From ice cream to construction cranes, this life-affirming play celebrates the beauty in everyday moments. Both touching and funny, it explores themes of hope, love, and resilience, making it an unforgettable theatrical experience.

‘Exit Laughing,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431., 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets: $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15. Three southern ladies “borrow” the ashes of their beloved bridge partner from the funeral home for one of the wildest nights with a police raid and a male stripper, discovering all the fun life can bring.

‘Crimes of the Heart’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 2 p.m. Sunday. $25. Book here. The three MaGrath sisters are back together in their hometown of Hazelhurst for the first time in a decade. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface and each sister must come to terms with the consequences of her own “crimes of the heart.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings : Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here







Sightings: Talk about a tautology. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



