The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Weather: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Third day of the Daniel Rodriguez trial, starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.

Also:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See details and agendas here.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The board will hear the site plan for the Palm Coast Government Maintenance Operations Center, which will combine the Public Works, Utility and Stormwater Engineering Departments at a 72,000 square foot facility on the north side of Peavy Grade, some 500 feet west of its intersection with US1.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Gina Lemon, 386-313-4067.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]







Notably: What is still considered a “hoax” in red counties like Flagler. From Statista: “The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), along with other international climate research institutions, announced last week that 2024 was the warmest year on record (since 1850) – exceeding the 2023 temperature record by another 0.10 degrees Celsius. Earth’s average land and ocean surface temperature in 2023 was 1.29 degrees Celsius (2.32 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 20th-century average of 13.9 degrees Celsius (57.0 degrees Fahrenheit), according to research conducted by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. The planet’s 10 warmest years since 1850 have now all occurred in the past decade, as global mean surface temperatures (land and sea) diverged between 0.87 and 1.29 degrees Celsius from the 20th century average between 2015 and 2024. And it’s unlikely that the planet’s hot streak will come to an end this year. While NOAA predicts that there’s a less-than-5-percent chance of 2025 beating the 2024 temperature record, there’s 99.9-percent chance that it will be one of 10 warmest years in recorded history. It has now been 48 years since Earth had a cooler-than-average year in 1976, as temperatures have diverged upward from the 20th century average in 49 of the past 50 years. Conversely, just 5 of the the first 90 years of the observance period (i.e. 1850-1939) saw global surface temperatures above the 20th century average of 13.9 degrees Celsius. In 2024, global temperatures exceeded the pre-industrial average (1850-1900) by 1.46 degrees Celsius (2.63 degrees Fahrenheit), just below the 1.5 degree goal set in the Paris Agreement, which is thought to limit the negative effects of global warming significantly, compared to higher temperature increases. ”

