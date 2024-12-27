The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 27, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.







Notably: A friend wrote of Notably’s Christmas edition: “This reminds me of Christmas of 1968, when we got home from Midnight Mass in time to find out whether Anders, Lovell, and Borman would re-emerge from the other side of the moon. Through our energy-inefficient jalousie windows, right next to the TV, we could see the moon itself while the astronauts did their Genesis reading. It was a very big deal. And on the cover of Time Magazine, either that same or the next week, was a celebration of human genius and its capability — J.S. Bach.” That was back in the day when culture still mattered to Time and America: Zubin Mehta, the conductor, had been on the cover in January that year, John Kenneth Galbraith was on it just four weeks later, the Jeoffrey Ballet was on it in mid-March, John Updike was in April (he’d just outed oral sex with Couples), and yes, Bach was the final cover of the year (two weeks after Arafat was on the cover), that year of upheaval and mass killings like no other in post-war America. The astronauts’ message from around the Moon had closed with “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form and voice; and darkness was upon the face of the deep.” And so on. Then came light? Not so fast, Genesis. This from this week’s Economist: “Satellite data show that, since the turn of the century, Earth’s albedo—the amount of incoming sunlight it reflects—has been dropping.” Global warming. —P.T.

Now this:













