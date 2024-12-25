The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 25, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: No snow. Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Nothing public today.

Palm Coast Trash pick-up: None today.

Bunnell’s trash pick-up : None today. The city will resume daily operations at 7:30 on Thursday, December 26th.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.







Notably: Beside the chestnuts roasting on a natural gas fire, the remains of yesterday’s fog, the loose-leaf tea brewing a replacement for the morning’s Brazilian coffee overload, the Muzaky crinkle of gift-wrapping accompanied by the occasional feign of surprise or delight, the irrepressible eruptions of joy the younger you are, the sullenness, for the sake of appearances, the more adolescent you are, the hourglass melancholy of diminishing auroras the older you are, remembering those “days sported by us, as if Time had not grown up himself yet, but were a child, too, and always at play.“ as you can see, David Copperfield is on the reading table and an assortment of cats is on the the Buddenbrooks, and there’s always this, as I note here year after year as a reassuring ritual: at midnight on Dec. 24 Columbia University’s WKCR launched its latest annual edition of Bachfest, started in the early 1980s, offering eight straight days and nights of Bach. The festival is hosted by a mixture of students who couldn’t for the life of them pronounce a word of German anymore than any of us could, and the occasional Bach scholar inclined to showoff complete mastery of the Bach-Werke-Verzeichnis (the Bach catalogue that gave Bach works their familiar call letters, BWV). No doubt there are innumerable ways to spend the next week’s retreat from a world grown especially crabby and mean in the past year, but this is one of them. Even if you happen to dial in while one of Bach’s impenetrable organ pieces is playing from a chapel at Duke University. Give it a few minutes. Even the next organ piece will send you soaring–or anything from the Well tempered Clavier, or any of a thousand arias from his 250-odd surviving cantatas, or any movement from any of his concertos, his partitas, his French and English suites, his chorales. “Beethoven’s Overture to Egmont is a classic hors d’oeuvre,” the delightful Virgil Thompson wrote. “Nobody’s digestion was ever spoiled by it and no late comer has ever lost much by missing it.” I can’t think of a piece by Bach to which that would apply. I listen in order to feel as if the Big bang wasn’t in vain, and at times, I can hear cosmic purpose. Here’s the Bachfest link, accessible on any device, free. —P.T.

Now this:













