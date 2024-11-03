The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 3, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Jake’s Women, By Neil Simon, at City Rep Theatre, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday, at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. $25 for adults, $15 for students. Dive into the intricate world of Neil Simon’s Jake’s Women, where writer Jake’s troubled marriage to Maggie intertwines with his vivid conversations with his deceased wife Julie, his daughter Molly, his sister Karen, and his psychiatrist Edith. This captivating performance is packed with laughs and emotional depth.

Maze Days at Cowart Ranch, Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Cowart Ranch and Farms, 8185 West Highway 100, Bunnell. $15 per person, children 2 and under free. Get lost on a 5 acre walk through maze (approximately 30-60 minute adventure). Pick the perfect carver or edible pumpkin at our Pumpkin Patch with lots of sunflowers and of picture opportunities! Some pumpkins grown right here on the farm. Try to spot the cattle herd on the Tractor driven Hayrides (approximately 15 minutes). Get up close and friendly with farm animals. (Chickens, goats, calves, pigs and more!) Pony Rides! (Not included with entry- $8 or 2 for $15 & legal guardian must sign waiver). Challenge your friends and family at our hand pumped water driven Ducky Dash game. Roll and Race down our NEW Rat Race game that’s a Ratatoullie blast. And plenty more.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.











For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Naturally, this date recurring as a first Tuesday after the first Monday of November many times in the past, several American presidents were elected on a November 3: Taft the Rotund in 1908, FDR in 1936, LBJ in 1964. Maybe not as many as one would think. It was also on this day in 1986 that the obscure Lebanese magazine had its Watergate moment. The magazine was–is–called Al-Shiraa, which means “the sail.” It broke the story of Oliver North an the Reagan administration secretly selling weapons to Iran in exchange for the release of hostages held in Lebanon, what became known in the United States as the Iran-Contra affair and nearly sunk the Reagan administration in one of the major constitutional crises of the century. This being the United States, the felon Ollie North emerged as a hero–who continues to claim fans in our own backyard to this day–and Reagan was allowed to trod off into his sunset while the first George Bush, as implicated in the morass as many others, was elected to succeed him. And we wonder why Trump is about to be elected again. One certainty: in the four years ahead, assuming Trump’s arteries or Vance’s co-conspirators allow him to live that long, we will have scandals, constitutional and otherwise, that will make Iran-Contra look like a toddler-friendly exhibit at the Magic Kingdom of once-upon-a-time fairy dust. —P.T.

