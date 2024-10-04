The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 4, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today, David welcomes Ray Stevens and Andrew Werner, the two candidates in the runoff for District 3 of the Palm Coast City Council, in a face-off. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: ​$5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

Free Family Art Night: “Textured Turtles”, Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City’s outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.











In Coming Days:





Oct. 10: Groundbreaking for Fire Station 26 in Seminole Woods: Palm Coast government hosts a groundbreaking for the future Fire Station 26 at 72 Airport Commerce Center--the road opposite Ulaturn Trail in Seminole Woods--at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend. The brief ceremony, lasting approximately 30 minutes, will be held at the site. Parking will be available along Airport Commerce Center Way, and attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes due to the site’s terrain. Wharton & Schultz is the lead construction firm for the project, which is expected to be completed within 12 months. Funding for Fire Station 26 comes from fire impact fees and a $5 million state appropriation of public dollars.



Oct. 10: Town Hall with Palm Coast Council Member Theresa Pontieri, 6 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center, 120 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to ask questions and discuss issues that matter to them in an open forum. Residents are encouraged to join this important conversation to help strengthen community ties and ensure that every voice plays a role in shaping the future of Palm Coast. Pontieri will discuss economic development in the city and answer questions from attendees. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage and share your thoughts.



Oct. 16: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





Notably: One of an endless number of arresting lines in Tony Tulathimutte’s Rejection, his new book of short stories just out: “These were Napster-era proto-memes, which would later progress to “Benny Lava,” “Tunak Tunak,” “Yatta!”,”kind of the “Gangnam Style” of their time–the stuff that goes viral because it allows white people to enjoy Asian cultural products from a safe distance of mockery, like when straight dudes dress in drag “as a bit.”)” Speaking of which… —P.T.

Now this:









