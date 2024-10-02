The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

“Inside Project 2025: A blueprint for America’s future?”: A Presentation by Flagler College’s Michael Butler, 6 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696, 47 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. The event is free. Cash bar available. Dr. Michael Butler is Kenan Distinguished Professor of History at Flagler College. He will discuss the political initiative known as Project 2025. All are welcome to attend the informational session hosted by “Work Together Flagler,” a grassroots community organization. The format includes background information on the policies outlined in the Project by The Heritage Foundation. The themes of the Project appear to align with the policies of Agenda 47, the platform promoted by Republican Party candidate Donald Trump. The event includes a Question & Answer period following the program. For more information, contact [email protected]. See details here.

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only. The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission. The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.











In Coming Days:





Town Hall with Palm Coast Council Member Theresa Pontieri, 6 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center, 120 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to ask questions and discuss issues that matter to them in an open forum. Residents are encouraged to join this important conversation to help strengthen community ties and ensure that every voice plays a role in shaping the future of Palm Coast. Pontieri will discuss economic development in the city and answer questions from attendees. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage and share your thoughts.



Oct. 16: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





Excerpts: The Art of the Deal prefaced Trump’s method as president. He became the most powerful man in the world and its biggest celebrity. But for age’s crustier venom, the change in his personality from real estate broker and Manhattan’s gossip schist to president to Mar-a-Lago exile is hard to detect. He joked that the attempt on his life on July 13 may have changed him, but for no more than a few hours. To media’s limited horizon he’s been done with being nice since his first campaign. But nice, like good taste, was never part of Trump décor. The words “nice guy” appear in The Art of the Deal twice, not even about himself. The words “kill,” “killer,” “killed” and “killing” appear 20 times.So it is with Vance, whose venom flows as tactically today as it did in 2016. When he went from calling Trump “America’s Hitler” and calling himself a Nevertrumper to calling him a man of “extraordinary vision” as he accepted the nomination for vice-president, the apparent change was mistaken for the apotheosis of an opportunistic pivot and a betrayal of his memoir’s affective nuances. But it was the reflection and perfection of a skill Vance displayed throughout Hillbilly Elegy: the construction of a persona scaled to a chameleon’s tongue. –From “Deconstructing J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly Fictions.”

Now this:









