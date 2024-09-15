WTF Presents: Inside Project 2025: A Blueprint for America’s Future?

Work Together Flagler, an emerging grass-roots organization by women formed to discuss the issues confronting voters in 2024–also known by its acronym, WTF–is sponsoring “Inside Project 2025: A blueprint for America’s future?” a free presentation by Dr. Michael Butler, Kenan Distinguished Professor of History at Flagler College, at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the VFW Post 8696 at 47 Old Kings Road in Palm Coast.









The presentation provides an opportunity to examine a controversial manifesto and gain a deeper understanding of the issues at stake prior to the election. All are welcome to attend the informational session. The format includes background information on the policies outlined in the Project by The Heritage Foundation. The themes of the Project appear to align with the policies of Agenda 47, the platform promoted by Republican Party candidate Donald Trump. The event includes a Question & Answer period following the program.

Kathy Reichard-Ellavsky, one of Work Together Flagler’s founders, explained the genesis of the presentation: “Due to the alarming news reports about the policies outlined in Project 2025 we identified this as a topic for further examination.. We sought the help of a respected college professor with a strong background in history to help break down the issues.”

Butler will take a closer look at how the policies, if implemented, would impact the separation of powers as well as the separation of church and state. Questions include but are not limited to:

How would the plan impact the Department of Justice?

Would the plan cut funding for the National Institutes of Health?

Does the plan recommend abolishing the Department of Education?

Would federal civil service workers be replaced by political appointees?

Would Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid be cut?

Could the government remove protections against discrimination including race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity?

How would the policies impact the military?

How would the plan impact the environment?

Donald Trump has sought to distance himself from Project 2025 while the Heritage Foundation, after a backlash, has insisted that the blueprint is not part of the Trump transition.









“The Heritage Foundation, which prides itself on having done the preparatory work for Ronald Reagan’s ‘revolution,'” The Economist reported in an article titled, “The meticulous, ruthless preparations for a second Trump term” last year, “has its own presidential transition project. This is led by Paul Dans, a lawyer who worked in the White House’s Office of Personnel Management during Mr Trump’s presidency. In 1981 copies of a manual for government produced by Heritage were placed on the chairs of each of Reagan’s cabinet members before their first meeting. Heritage is updating that idea, co-ordinating an effort by 350 conservative wonks and former administration officials to write a plan for government in time for the Republican primaries next year. Those who have criticised Mr Trump or his agenda will not be part of it.”

In a follow-up article last July, the newspaper noted that ” In the first year of Mr Trump’s administration, Heritage found that the White House had implemented almost two-thirds of its policy recommendations through executive orders.”

Respectful behavior is required in order to participate at the presentation. A cash bar will be available. For more information: [email protected]