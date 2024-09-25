The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler County Public Library Book Club meets at the Meeting Room of the Palm Coast Branch Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. No reservations are required, but please call to verify the date and time of the meeting. New members are always welcome so just show up to join in the literary fun. Today’s book: Isabelle Allende’s Japanese Lover.

Perth Postcard: We interrupt regular programming to bring you a pictures from the man responsible for getting just enough independents and Democrats registered Republican at the last primary to affect a couple of final results. He and his wife went to Australia to see family. The picture above is a beach on the Indian Ocean, at Safety Bay–which has its own Waikiki–a bit south of Perth, that Nice, or niece, of the Indian Ocean and glen of Glenns (see below). It’s the sort of place that makes you wonder why a visitor would want to return here. Then again, it’s not as if our beaches, reconstituted though some are, have much to complain about. The emptiness looks ravishing, as does the color of the ocean. A quick glean of the news from Perth tells us that the city had a $1.8 billion plan (Australian dollars) for a world trade center that just collapsed. And columnist Gary Martin tells us that the “Desire to be liked makes us lose touch with who we are.” Suddenly Perth doesn’t seem so far off. Then there’s this, below. —P.T.

Now this:









