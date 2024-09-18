The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Gina Lemon, 386-313-4067.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

Palm Coast City Council Final Budget Hearing, 5:15 at Palm Coast City Hall.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Roger B. Handberg, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Ave Royale, Palm Coast. $35 for members, $40 for non-members with invitation. Event Topic: “The roles and responsibilities of our United States Attorney Roger Handberg within the federal criminal justice system.” President Biden nominated Handberg for the position in September 2022. He was confirmed by the United States Senate in December 2022. Handberg had served as United States Attorney in an interim capacity, appointed by order of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in December 2021 and then by the Chief Judge of the United States District Court in April 2022. He is a career prosecutor who has served in various senior positions within the office, including as Criminal Chief (North), Chief of the Orlando Division, and Senior Litigation Counsel.

During his career with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mr. Handberg has specialized in the investigation and prosecution of public corruption and white collar crime cases. As part of his practice, he has successfully prosecuted more than $500 million in fraud cases.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Sept. 16: NAACP Candidate Forum: The NAACP Flagler Branch hosts a candidate forum featuring local candidates in the Nov. 5 election for Palm Coast City Council, at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.



September 17: Celebrate Constitution Day With County Judge Andrea Totten, 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The special Constitution Day program features the Honorable Andrea K. Totten in the Doug Cisney Room. The event offers a unique opportunity to explore the significance of the United States Constitution and its impact on our lives today. Judge Totten will share her insights into the importance of upholding constitutional principles in our democracy. Engage in enlightening discussions, ask questions, and deepen your understanding of the Constitution's role in shaping our nation's history and future. Don't miss this enlightening and educational event at the heart of our community's civic engagement.



Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.



Sept. 19: 988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





Notably: With a Pittsburgh dateline, today’s New York Times’s front page, from 1907, carried the following four paragraphs at the bottom of the page: “Relatives of Mrs. Elizabeth Johnston, wife of a for-mer wealthy farmer of Bellevernon, have just made a discovery relative to the disposal of the woman’s remains, she having died at the county home about two weeks ago, which will result in an investigation. When Mrs. Johnston’s relatives went for the body after her death they were informed that it had been sent to the State Anatomical Society at Philadelphia. The relatives demanded the return of the body, and yesterday it arrived at Bellevernon. Funeral services were held in the United Brethren Church. Just before the interment several relatives asked that the coffin be opened. Inside was a body, but they failed to recognize the remains. Closer inspection on the part of the undertaker led to the disclosure that the body was made up of portions of several dead persons, which had been cleverly sewed together. Two left legs had been used on the body. The relatives were horror-stricken at the discovery. The body was buried, but threats are made that serious charges will be made against the members of the Anatomical Society.” It appears, from a quick google search, that the Anatomical Society has been dismembered. —P.T.

