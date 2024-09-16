The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 16, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

NAACP Candidate Forum: The NAACP Flagler Branch hosts a candidate forum featuring local candidates in the Nov. 5 election for Palm Coast City Council, at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

September 17: Celebrate Constitution Day With County Judge Andrea Totten, 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The special Constitution Day program features the Honorable Andrea K. Totten in the Doug Cisney Room. The event offers a unique opportunity to explore the significance of the United States Constitution and its impact on our lives today. Judge Totten will share her insights into the importance of upholding constitutional principles in our democracy. Engage in enlightening discussions, ask questions, and deepen your understanding of the Constitution's role in shaping our nation's history and future. Don't miss this enlightening and educational event at the heart of our community's civic engagement.



Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.



Sept. 19: 988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





Notably: It was a terrible sight made more spectral by the seemingly dying oak to the right, a tree I remember 10 years ago shading half the lot of the old courthouse, from where the shot above was taken: a shot of the now-empty lot, where the Flagler Playhouse used to stand with its old steeple and marquee until fire demolished it almost a year ago come Oct. 30. Even gutted and spiked with that stubborn steeple, there’d been something elegant about it, maybe from all the memories and characters we projected on it, maybe from Pirandello’s characters ghosting around the place, looking for a stage. The theater itself burned, its peripheral buildings did not. But a theater without a stage is a cemetery. If the Globe could burn, no stage is ever safe, though the Globe was built the following year. All the scene above needs now is a tombstone. —P.T.

