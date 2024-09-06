The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 6, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









In Court: Tyrese Patterson Sentencing: Tyrese Patterson, who pleaded to a count of second degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Courthouse by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins. Patterson was charged in the killing of Noah Smith, 16, in 2022. He faces a minimum mandatory 25 years in prison, but could be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison. See: “On Eve of Trial, Tyrese Patterson Pleads to Murdering Noah Smith, 16, and Faces Up to 50 Years in Prison” and “Admitting to Role in Killing Him, Tyrese Patterson Called 16-Year-Old Noah Smith His ‘Dog’ and ‘Best Friend’.“

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: ​$5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

‘The Great American Trailer Park Musical’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, 7:30 p.m. except Sundays at 2 p.m. There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When a stripper on the run comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic and her husband, a storm brews. Directed by: Ashley King and Melissa Cargile.

Free Family Art Night: “Textured Turtles”, Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City’s outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.











Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.



Sept. 19: 988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





Notably: In case you haven’t been over the bridge to Flagler Beach lately, that’s what the new Margaritaville Hotel looks like at this point. It could pass for Flagler Beach’s campus of the University of North Carolina. We could always dream. (Truth be told: between a college campus and a hotel, I’d take the campus every time. Why didn’t the city think of that? Let’s hope the hotel will console us with a good restaurant and a bar that doesn’t serve Bud Lite, Miller and Michelob, that other Closing of the American Mind.) You can tell from this angle that almost-fourth floor that wasn’t supposed to be there, that city planners let slip by somehow, and that led the city commission to rewrite its code to make absolutely sure this time that this offense against the heavens will not be repeated again. The Flagler Fish Company’s expansion is not expected to garner as much attention, but if it’s fine dining you’re looking for, you don’t have to wait. —P.T.

