The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 9, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 111. Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: The local economy, with guests including two local bartenders and Toby Tobin. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Terrell Sampson Sentencing: Terrell A. Sampson is scheduled to be sentenced on three counts of attempted second degree murder in the shooting spree against Stephen Monroe, Devandre Williams and Tyrese Patterson in January 2022 that killed 16-year-old Noah Smith in Bunnell. Sampson tendered an open plea, meaning that while he faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison, he could be sentenced to up to life. The sentencing is at 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, at the Flagler County Courthouse, Courtroom 401.

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets today at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public. Check the time in the sidebar or in this chart, which includes the full year’s meeting schedule (the pdf schedule does not include the dates and times of required Canvassing Board meetings which may be necessary due to a recount called locally or statewide.) The board is chaired by County Judge Andrea Totten. This Election Year’s board members are Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart and County Commissioner Dave Sullivan. The alternates are County Judge Melissa Distler and County Commissioner Donald O’Brien. March-April meetings are for the presidential preference primary, such as it is. See all legal notices from the Supervisor of Elections, including updated lists of those ineligible to vote, here.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

LGBTQ+ Night at Flagler Beach’s Coquina Coast Brewing Company: The monthly LGBTQ+ social for adults is scheduled for every second Friday of the month from 8 to 11 p.m. at Coquina Coast Brewing Co., 318 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach. “Come together, make new friends and share some brews. Going strong since Oct 2021! We feature many genres of local LGBTQ+ talent in our community; comedy, burlesque, belly dance, drag, musicians, bingo games, etc. There is never a cover charge but donations are greatly appreciated! When you register, your email is used to keep you up to date on future LGBTQ+ friendly events.











In Coming Days:





River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO's planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.







For the full calendar, go here.

Notebook: Somehow August 4 came and went and not a word, so maybe Aug. 9–the anniversary of the nuking of Nagasaki, itself so often a footnote to Hiroshima–is just as acceptable a time to mark the fourth anniversary of that explosion at Beirut’s port that had the force of a tactical nuclear weapon, and that Lamia Ziade memorialized in her graphic novel, My Port of Beirut. She writes of those silos built in 1965 as Lebanon was imagining itself an emerging little trading power of the Middle East, those silos that accompanied my and every Lebanese childhood from then on (I was born with them, as they were constructed starting in 1964), the silos that would end up shielding much of Beirut from the force of that blast of some or all of the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate Lebanon’s usual suspects, that royalty of corruption and indifference, had left in a port warehouse illegally, unattended, until it blew when, as video indicates, fireworks also illegally stored there started going off. At least 218 people were killed, 6,000 injured, homes six miles away were damaged, the bast was heard in Cyprus, a 12-hour boat ride to the west, the crater was 400 feet wide. The 157-foot-high silos were demolished on one side, but on the other, they stood. Amazingly, they stood, white and as resplendent as ever, “the most unshakable symbol of Beirut, barely scratched during the fifteen years of war, standing so tall, so white, in the prodigious light of the port, as majestic as snowy Mount Sannin towering over them in the distance,” Ziade writes. Two years ago–while people were gathered to mark the two-year anniversary of the blast–fermenting grain in the silos caught fire, burned for a month, the sent half the silos crashing in yet another explosion, this one without casualties other than shards of memory. France supposedly has a plan to rebuild the port, but it doesn’t sound very ambitious: $60 to $80 million, or around the cost of a high school this side of the Atlantic. Nothing about rebuilding the silos. Families of the dead don;t want the silos demolished. They were once a monument. They are now a memorial. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



