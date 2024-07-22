The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 22, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 107. Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.
- tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.
‘The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals’ at City Repertory Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday July 18, Friday July 19, Saturday July 20 and Monday July 22. A matinee performance will be at 3 p.m. Sunday July 21. In CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 adults and $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. See Rick de Yampert’s preview: “Alien Menace and Combustible Dancing Shake Up City Repertory Theatre with “The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals.”
The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
|In Coming Days:
Not long before he committed suicide, Hemingway recalled the Paris of his youth, the city where he was poor, in love, and became a writer. All his laconic depression is expressed in it, all his sensitivity, and all his hardness as well, everything that resides and lives in the lost paradise. I often returned to this book. The older I got, the more it seemed to me that Hemingway was sending readers back to the age, which varies depending on the person, when they were least distant from their dreams. He drew every reader into the inescapable labyrinth of nostalgia, into the pitiless mirror of failures. I continued to reread the book because I still had not found, in myself, that magic, abandoned age. I sought it while Hemingway spoke to me about his. I looked for it, waited for it, didn’t find it, and now I know that it will never come back. It is buried somewhere before January 7, if it ever existed at all. It doesn’t matter. I no longer have either nostalgia or regrets: in that respect, the event took everything from me. After the attacks on November 13, 2015, A Moveable Feast became a bestseller in France, for a reason that was unrelated to its content, and was linked simply to its French title: Paris est une fête (Paris is a Feast). People wanted Paris to be a feast, a delight, and to remain one, they wanted it desperately: just as Hemingway had wanted it desperately, and not completely in vain, one last time, and for himself.
–From Philippe Lançon’s Disturbance: Surviving Charlie Hebdo (2018).
