The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 18, 2024

Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Heat index values as high as 100. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.











July 15: The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 2 p.m. followed by a special meeting at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission will discuss the county's capital budget at the workshop, then set a proposed tax rate for next year. The tax rate the commission will set is only a benchmark, and the maximum tax rate it is willing to consider. It may set a lower tax rate by September, when it adopts the final rate. See the documents here, such as they are (the county continues to be stingy with back-up material it shares with the public, as opposed to what it shares with commissioners.)



July 16: Identity Theft/Scams/Fraud Workshop at Flagler Woman's Club, 10 a.m. at the clubhouse, 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to join us for a workshop on Preventing Identity Theft, Scams and Fraud. Cmdr. Frank Lutz of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will present. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 to reserve your spot.







Notably: I never got a red-light traffic ticket in those days when Palm Coast had those awful cameras at some 40 locations, drawing the wrath of judges and clerks of court before finally seeing a better kind of light. But I got one in Chouzy sur Cisse along the Loire in the middle of France 11 years ago. Cleaning up and throwing away useless accumulations yielded that paperwork the other day: 68 euros, though if paid within 45 days they’d lower that to 45. I’d rented a car there. They had my number. They sent me the fine to my house in Palm Coast. I paid. What struck me was the pettiness of it: I was going 96 in a 90–km/hr, which is to say 60 in a 56. They do not have a law, as Florida does, that bars ticketing when the speed is below 5 mph. They probably nail you if it’s 1 kmh over. Surprisingly, the fine is still 68 euros for speeding between 1 and 19 kmh above the limit, jumping to 135 euros beyond that. But check this out: if you speed 50 kmh above the speed limit, it’s a 1,500 euro fine (the euro is almost equal to the dollar these days). So if you go 80 in a 40 (mph), it’s a $1,500 fine. No wonder Jean-Paul Belmondo stopped making films. —P.T.

