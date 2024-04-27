The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, April 27, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Highs in the lower 80s. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Trail Days Celebration at Waterfront Park: The City of Palm Coast, in partnership with the Flagler County Tourist Development Council, invites residents and visitors to Celebrate Trails Day on April 27, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Waterfront Park. Celebrate Trails Day offers the community a chance to engage with nature and each other by exploring over 130 miles of scenic trails in Palm Coast and Flagler County. This event highlights these trails’ essential role in linking us to our communities and the natural environment. See details here.

Raise Your Voice Teen Summit Focus on Flagler Youth Coalition and Flagler Schools, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Topics include Alcohol Literacy Challenge, Social Media Footprint (Sexting, Texting, & Cyber Bullying), One Pill Can Kill, Emotional Wellbeing, and DUI Teen Go Carts Experience. Flagler County middle and high school students are invited to this interactive event, designed by students for students. Local professionals will spark the conversation for each topic, facilitate the discussion and be available for questions. Each youth will join a smaller peer group for the workshops. Youth will also experience a variety of virtual activities. Each participant will receive 25 Community Service Hours, and a goody bag. A BBQ lunch will be provided by Texas Roadhouse, with peanuts, popcorn and lemonade. Note: If you child has special dietary needs, please send with a packed lunch. For Additional Information, call Debbie Neuman (386) 283-3231

Peps Art Walk, noon to 5 p.m. next to JT’s Seafood Shack, 5224 Oceanshore Blvd, Palm Coast. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.









‘Hysteria,’ At Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 3 p.m. In this surprisingly touching and hilarious farce, step into the wild world of “Hysteria,” Terry Johnson’s clever and funny play that blends fact and fantasy through the uproarious collision of Salvador Dalí and Sigmund Freud’s brilliant minds. Prepare for unexpected twists, outrageous situations, and a rollercoaster of emotions in this riotous farce set in 1938 London.

‘First Date,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $32.50, including fees. Book tickets here. The 2012 musical takes the audience through the first meeting of Casey and Aaron, two 30-ish New York City singles set up by friends and family. The two have nothing in common: Aaron is a conservative banker, Jewish, and looking for a meaningful relationship, while Casey is an artist and a little too funky for Wall Street. With the influences of their friends and family (played out in their imaginations) as well as the effects of social media (Google, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube personified), this first date seems to be doomed. But with the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter, Casey and Aaron might make a connection after all. With a contemporary rock score, FIRST DATE gleefully pokes fun at the mishaps and mistakes of blind dates and gives hope that there could be that one perfect moment.

Crab & Seafood Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Charles Street, Daytona Beach. Attendees can enjoy a variety of delicious dishes at this festival hosted by Zone 6 City Commissioner Paula R. Reed. The family-friendly festival will feature live music, local accessory vendors and a Kids Zone.

Annual Roscolusa festival, featuring Nashville singers and songwriters, 245 Nocatee Center Way in Ponte Vedra. Festival-goers will enjoy country music, performed by the original songwriters, and hear stories about the songs and the songwriters’ lives. The festival also includes a variety of food trucks along with beer and wine vendors. General Admission is $25.00 per person. A Cooler Pass (40 quarts or smaller) is available for $30.00 per cooler. (Soft drinks, food, beer, and wine are allowed. Hard liquor is not.) VIP tickets are $100.00 per person and include two drink tickets, complimentary food, and one free cooler pass. The VIP ticket also includes premier parking, access to a private stage viewing area as well as an air-conditioned facilities trailer.

Cabbage, Potato and Bacon Festival, Saturday 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hastings Main Street, 301 N. Main Street, Hastings. See the full schedule here. Experience a weekend like no other at the upcoming Cabbage, Potato, and Bacon Festival! This lively event offers a delightful mix of entertainment, highlighted by The Great Hastings Mow Down Lawn Mower Races that promise to ignite your excitement. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just love a good challenge, lace up your shoes for The Spud Run 5K & 10K, where fitness meets festival spirit. Join in on community tours, captivating cooking demonstrations, and more. Indulge in local flavors at the outdoor market, and mark your calendars for the not-to-be-missed Chef “Taste of Hastings” event on Saturday evening, featuring live music and a silent auction.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.













In Coming Days:





May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



Starting May 2: The Palm Coast Songwriters Festival is scheduled for May 2-5 at the Daytona State College Amphitheater, 545 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast, and other venues, including JT's Seafood Shack at 5224 North Oceanshore Boulevard. Check the schedule for details. Starting at 5 p.m. May 2, midday or earlier on May 3, 4 and 5, with nearly 40 HIT Songwriters with over 125 #1 HITS and hundreds of additional charted songs to their credit performing. Single-day tickets start at $25 per day. These great songwriters give the attendees the ability to peek behind the curtain and learn the story behind the songs, along with hearing the writers perform them as well.



May 6: Hammock Community Association Meeting with Sheriff Staly and Cmdr. Ryan Emry, 6 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Semnd your questions in advance to [email protected].



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





Yesterday in this space I only alluded to the day 124 years ago when the United States, Britain and France set the template for the fucking up of the Middle East to this day, but it's worth noting in a bit more detail how cavalier they did so–as they have done ever since, as pompous essays in Foreign Affairs, the policy journal, does to this day–and how cavalierly the New York Times reported it on April 26, 1920. The full Headline over four columns, as you can see in the image above, didn't even give the partition of the Middle East top billing. It was sandwiched between Armenia and that ridiculous claim by the Italian prime minister at the time, Francesco Saverio Vincenzo de Paola Nitti, who thought hat–as the paper reports–"nine-tenth of the troubles of these days is due to the fact that the world has forgotten how to smile and to seethe beautiful things." Meanwhile, as the headline unwittingly alludes to it, the Armenian holocaust was barely done with, and the Middle East's nightmare was just getting set in the West's stoning. The Times reported it this way, referring to the Supreme War Council at Versailles: "The Council decided to make Great Britain the mandatary for Mesopotamia and Palestine and France the mandatary for Syria." The Council decided. That's all it took. Not a single Arab anywhere near Louis XIV's pissing fountains. But the council decided. A few paragraphs further down, like an afterthought to premeditated fuckery: "With regard to Palestine, it is announced that it will be known as 'The National Home for the Jews.' It is also announced that the creation of a Jewish nation in Palestine will not affect the nationality of Jews in other countries, an that it will not change the status of the Arabs in Palestine. During the last thousand years the Arabs have been at home in the country, and their property and legal rights will not be disturbed by the establishment of a new Zion. England will exercise mandatory power for Palestine until it becomes opportune to make other arrangements." And that was it. As simple as deciding what to have for dinner. No need to figure out how Arabs' properties and legal rights would be protected, or by whom, if Zion were to have its own legal rights and properties. No need to explain. No need to trouble with details. Just draw the boundaries and be done with it. So they did. We have been paying the price ever since. —P.T.

