The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Palm Coast Open: A USTA Pro Circuit Event: At the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Check daily schedules here. In its 13th year, the Palm Coast Open features elite men’s tennis played on our hometown stage. Competitors worldwide travel to Palm Coast for a chance at winning a total of $15,000 in prize money and points toward their ATP ranking, a merit-based method to determine tournament entry and seeding based on men’s tennis rankings.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees, at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m., Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. $54 to $64, book here. STAYIN’ ALIVE offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” and “Stayin’ Alive.” In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Fanny Be Tender,” “Words,” and “To Love Somebody,” among other great hits. STAYIN’ ALIVE is the largest and most definitive production, offering big-screen video clips, photos, and dazzling imagery. STAYIN’ ALIVE has played intimate settings as a six-piece band and huge venues with a 62-piece orchestra. STAYIN’ ALIVE is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice.









Feb. 15: Flagler Beach Commission Workshop on Voting Mayor and Term of Office, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. Commission Chair Eric Cooley proposed changing the commission's form of government, giving the mayor a vote, changing the length of commissioners' terms, and making the mayor the permanent chair of the panel, following the model of Palm Coast and Bunnell. The proposal would have to go before voters in a referendum, but the commission would have to vote approvingly of proposing such a measure. There is not much consensus on the commission for the proposal. See: "Should Flagler Beach Mayor Have a Vote and Chair All Meetings? Commission Is Split on Possible Ballot Proposal," and "In Flagler Beach, A Lack of Consensus Even About the Discussion on Changing Mayor's Role and Commission's Make-Up."



Feb. 16: An Evening with Nashville's Darryl Worley and Anthony Smith, at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets: $54. Book here. Darryl Worley is an American country music singer and songwriter. Worley gained popularity in the early 2000s with his debut album, "Hard Rain Don't Last," which produced several hit singles. Some of Darryl Worley's notable songs include "Awful, Beautiful Life," "Have You Forgotten?," and "I Miss My Friend." "Have You Forgotten?" became particularly significant as it was released in 2003 as a response to the September 11 attacks in the United States. The song reached the top of the country charts and became an anthem for many Americans. Anthony Smith is a country music singer and songwriter. Smith gained recognition in the early 2000s as a songwriter before pursuing a career as a recording artist. As a songwriter, Anthony Smith has penned several successful songs for other country artists, including George Strait's "Run," Trace Adkins' "Chrome," and Montgomery Gentry's "What Do Ya Think About That." These songs achieved commercial success and received critical acclaim. In addition to his songwriting success, Anthony Smith has released his music as a solo artist. Some of his notable songs include "If That Ain't Country," "John J. Blanchard," and "Half a Man." Smith's music typically incorporates traditional country elements with heartfelt lyrics and emotional storytelling.



Feb. 16-17: Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony, at Jacksonville Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Conductor Anna Rakitina makes her debut with the Symphony for one of the greatest of all late Romantic symphonies, Rachmaninoff’s Second. The second movement’s stunningly gorgeous string melodies are hallmark Rachmaninoff, and the final movement radiates triumphant resolution. Rakitina and the Symphony set the stage one of Rachmaninoff’s most tender and longing miniatures, his famous Vocalise, and Anna Clyne’s Restless Oceans, a piece that embraces unity and the power of women. Tickets $29 to $84. Book here.



Feb. 22: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Daniel Wagner. Supporting NASA and the Artemis Mission: How the Mobile Launcher 2 will help NASA in their pursuit to safely send astronauts to the Moon and Mars. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Pre-registration here is required. Dan Wagner is a Supply Chain Manager at Bechtel Nuclear, Security, and Environmental Global Business Unit. He is responsible providing supply chain analysis and support to nuclear, security, and environmental projects in the United States and in Europe. His supply chain experience includes the Curtis Island Liquified Natural Gas projects in Australia and in China as well as at the Y 12 National Security Complex. His nuclear supply chain experience includes the Poland AP 1000 project and US based Small Modular Reactor projects. He is responsible for the development of small businesses and supply chain partnerships to collaborate with Bechtel in multi-billion-dollar environmental and national security projects. He served as Marine Corps officer from 1991 – 2011 and worked for Office of Secretary of Defense from 2003 to 2007.



Feb. 22: Forever Fab and Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through the 60s, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Ticket : $54.00 - $64.00. Book here. Sixtiesmania is a true celebration of the musical sixties. Founded by Andrew Hill back in Australia, Andrew has toured worldwide with his different production shows celebrating the music of both the Sixties and The Beatles. A left-handed Paul McCartney “sound-alike,”; he found his calling in this role, entertaining hundreds and thousands of people in over 15 countries for the last 20 years. With authentic tailored suits from England, a full multimedia backdrop ( where available), vintage instruments, a song pool of over 250 songs, incredible musicianship, and vocals... and an absolutely killer set list of songs... Covering all the great groups and songs that became an iconic backdrop to that turbulent decade, Sixtiesmania takes the audience on a musical roller coaster from the Beatles to the Doors and everything in between, including the British Invasion, Beach Boys, Carnaby Street, Flower Power, Woodstock and so much more. Every song is lovingly performed with complete accuracy to detail to sound exactly like those amazing recordings people know and love. Sixtiesmania is the most authentic sixties show on the world circuit today and has performed to sell-out shows worldwide!



Notably: Haaretz, the Israeli daily, the only English-language daily that seriously challenges the current Zionist-Israeli dogma of Israeli infallibility–the dogma that prevails, at the risk of losing one’s job if challenged, in American media and beyond–ran a column a few days ago by a Gaza resident it simply identified as Abdullah, for a reason made obvious in the headline: “Writing these words in Gaza could cost me my life.” Abdullah summarizes what we have long known about Hamas: it is a regressive, death-cult organization that thinks of Gaza’s civilians pretty much as Lenin thought of Russians on the way to establishing his supreme Soviet: everyone is expandable for the ultimate goal. “But Hamas isn’t the only extremist religious movement endangering us,” Abdullah writes. “After years of a political dead end, the extremists on both sides have strengthened.

They both promote the idea that the other side is made up solely of enemies who deserve to die. In Israel too there are people filled with hatred and racism who are hostile to the most basic human values such as free-dom, equality, justice and democracy. And they use religion to ignite wars and profit from them. It’s true that the Palestinians in general refuse to see the differences and diversity of Israeli society. […] But Israeli society, in turn, refuses to see Palestinian pluralism. Israel doesn’t distinguish between the organization that’s fighting it and the people. All are enemies in its eyes. All should be wiped out. The truth is, we view Israel in the same way, which is why the bloodshed will never stop without a just and comprehensive political solution.” In the end it’s not complicated. It’s not an intractable conflict. It hasn’t been going on forever. It’s a land dispute, and a battle over identity, and rights. But it is cluttered by biblical noise, by racism, by stereotype. None of that is on its way out. There is no Israeli leader, let alone a Palestinian leader (Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank, is a mass of corruption) who could show the way, as Shimon Peres had, as Anwar Sadat had (though Sadat did it at the expense of Palestinians). Maybe with the exception of Marwan Barghouti. But Marwan Barghouti is rotting in an Israeli prison, and the Israelis, who know he has that Nelson Mendela potential, aren’t about to release him. —P.T.

