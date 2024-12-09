The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 9, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Lyonel Jeune, who faced a first-degree felony charge for the hit-and-run death of William Rembert, 56, in December 2021, is sentenced to three years in prison following a plea deal. Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols imposes sentence at 2 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Docket sounding is then scheduled for the case of Michael Jennelle, who faces a capital felony charge and several life felonies in the alleged rape of two minor. The judge will also hold a hearing on a motion by Brian Pirraglia for a new trial, just two weeks after he was sentenced to life in prison following a jury’s guilty verdict for first degree murder in the overdose death of Brian O’Shea.

The Palm Coast City Council holds a strategic planning “retreat” from noon to 5 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The retreat, kicked off with an introduction by Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson, is intended to make three new council members, including the mayor, more comfortable with the council’s priorities and challenges. The retreat is open to the public, but no public comment is expected to be taken.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.













Notably: Novels, essays, poems, county commission meetings and tv commercials are full of metaphors about life, or are themselves metaphors. Life, for that matter, is a metaphor. At least at its best. (I’m thinking of Pablo Neruda telling the postman in that wonderful movie, “Il Postino,” in that wonderful scene, about metaphors.) Sometimes whole passages sparkle with luminescence, like this from Wendell Berry: “It is easy to think, before one has ever tried it, that nothing could be easier than to drift down the river in a canoe on a strong current. That is because when one thinks of a river one is apt to think of one thing—a great singular flowing that one puts one’s boat into and lets go. But it is not like that at all, not after the water is up and the current swift. It is not one current, but a braiding together of several, some going at different speeds, some even in different directions. Of course, one could just let go, let the boat be taken into the continuous mat of drift–leaves, logs, whole trees, cornstalks, cans, bottles, and such–in the channel, and turn and twist in the eddies there. But one does not have to do that long in order to sense the helplessness of a light canoe when it is sideways to the current. It is out of control then, and endangered. Stuck in the mat of drift, it can’t be maneuvered. It would turn over easily; one senses that by a sort of ache in the nerves, the way bad footing is sensed.” We can paddle alone of course, but not always, and the trick is to know when to let someone else paddle, not to take advantage, but in surrender to one’s incapacity, hoping it’s more brief than terminal, though of course in the end, the river always wins. To say it’s worth the ride depends on our station in life, on the luck of the draw: what if we’d been born in abject poverty, in medieval Albania, in plague-ridden Rome, or in a maga household of the panhandle? Red, too, is a metaphor. As in: My Name Is Red, circa Orhan Pamuk. Which opens with: “I Am a Corpse,” though that line from Berry about the river is more apt: “It bore us like a consciousness, acutely wakeful, filling perfectly tgd lapses in our own.” —P.T.

Now this:





In Coming Days:



December 14: Palm Coast's Starlight Parade in Town Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 14 in Central Park, this year capping off the city's 25th anniversary celebrations. This festive parade will be a celebration of community traditions, featuring numerous community partners. Enjoy a delightful evening with food, entertainment, and fun for all ages. Don’t miss this opportunity to come together and honor the vibrant spirit of Palm Coast. Be part of this magical event and celebrate our community in style! Santa will arrive on a Palm Coast Fire Engine! There will be food trucks, Letters to Santa station, face painting, and kids crafts.



For the full calendar, go here.









