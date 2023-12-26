The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.









Today at a Glance:

It’s a workday, but not really. Courts and schools are not in session and most businesses that don;t enslave their workers, like retail’s rapine, are either at a simmer or closed.

The Bach Festival Continues: The annual Bach Festival on WKCR runs uninterrupted, commercial free, 24 hours a day, until Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. It is accessible online here. No app, no hassles. Just click on “Listen.” WKCR is the radio station of Columbia University. It has been producing the Bach festival since 1980, with students and guests hosting. And if 170 hours aren’t enough, the 89th Annual Bach Festival at Rollins College (it’s been going strong since 1935) begins February 2 and runs through March 3, under the artistic direction of John V. Sinclair. Concerts will include performances by the 160-voice Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra, and guest soloists. It’s presented by the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park. See every concert here, with some of them free and open to the public, but you must reserve ahead of time. See: “Putting Bach Back in Christmas.”

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.









In Coming Days:

Notably: This is the week when if you’re at work and you’re not resecting a bowel or landing a 777 or barreling a semi on the Interstate you should get to loaf around a little, and if you’re not, then loaf around a lot, especially amid the devastation of the day after. The proof is in the beer: Brown Dog is closed until Wednesday. And because of a quirk in my son’s work calendar, we have delayed our own celebration of Christmas to Boxer Day. Which explains the brevity of this entry. We’ll try to repeat the same loafing when Orthodox Christmas rolls around on an. 7, when we’ll pretend to be in Constantinople Istanbul. —P.T.

