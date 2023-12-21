The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 21, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.









In Coming Days:

Dec. 23: Culmination of toy drive for Toys for Tots at AW Custom Kitchens, European Village, starting at 11 a.m. A drawing for all eligible participants will take place at 2 p.m. Anyone who will have donated toys for the drive will have a chance to win various items, including a 65-inch 4K Smart TV, an Apple iPad, a pair of Apple Air Pods, and gift cards from the co-sponsors of the event. Fifty such cards have been donated. With proof of a voucher, donors also will receive a free hot dog, a free drink, a free popcorn, a free cotton candy, and a free snow cone. There will be a variety of fun things to do such as a bouncy house for children in thanks to the community for its generosity. See details here.

Notably: I miss voices like that of Edward Said, author of Orientalism, of Culture and Imperialism, of Covering Islam and of quite a bit more. I remember when the American press went bonkers after someone snapped a picture of him throwing stones at Israel from the Lebanese side of the Lebanon-Israeli border, or wherever it was that Israel’s imperious incursions decided the border was at the time. “Edward Said Accused of Stoning in South Lebanon.” Stoning. Stoning! That’s how the stoned headline writer at the Columbia Spectator, the newspaper of the university where Said taught, put it. Not as stupid as a Jordanian newspaper’s headline: “Said v. Israel.” I don;t recall the Onion’s headline, but it must have been terrific. In a 2013 Onion article headlined “Expansive Obama State Of The Union Speech To Touch On Patent Law, Entomology, The Films Of Robert Altman,” we read: “’This is a crucial speech for the president, and that is exactly why he will use this as an opportunity to thoroughly address Edward Said’s theory of Orientalism while also discussing the often complex taxonomic specialization involved with various subspecies of moths and butterflies,’ said White House aide Louis Fererra.” Back to the more Dour Spectator: “Unaware of news photographers at the time, Said released an official statement two days later in an attempt to explain his actions that have angered many Israelis,” the article read. “According to the statement, Said and his family had spent the day visiting the notorious El-Khiam prison, where members of the Lebanese resistance force were “tortured and incarcerated in appalling conditions.” After speaking to former prisoners who “spoke of their harrowing experiences,” Said and his family drove to Kafr Killa, the border village, where Israel maintains a military post. Members of the crowd near the border, Said wrote, were throwing stones merely to “see whether in this disputed area they could reach the barbed wire.” —P.T.

