The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Thursday Night:

Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: The trial of Elizabeth Ann Crunkleton, 51, of Bunnell, on an aggravated battery charge, a second degree felony, begins this morning before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins. Crunkleton is accused to assaulting another woman with a shovel.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Holiday Sunset Concert at the Palm Coast Amphitheater, 6 p.m at Daytona State College Amphitheater, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE. Hayfire on the stage playing your Christmas favorites and some classic country from 6 to 9 p.m. with Cool Beans Barbecue and other food trucks. Book tickets here, starting at $25. Presented by DSC and Flagler Broadcasting.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 7 p.m. Tonight’s lecture has been cancelled.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The “Gathering,” as the club prefers to call it, is open to all like-minded people, so please come join us. If you like what you hear, become a dues paying member. For the best directions, contact the African American Cultural Society at (386) 447-7030. The evening begins with a half hour social time at 6 PM. At 6:30 PM a brief business meeting will take place followed by a discussion or a guest speaker. For further information, please contact Palm Coast Democratic Club’s President Donna Harkins at (561) 235-2065, visit the website or Facebook page.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.









In Coming Days:

Dec. 15: Christmas in Bunnell: The Bunnell Elves have been working for months to grow the event and make the night special for our community and surrounding communities. JB King Park 300 Citrus St., Bunnell, FL 32110 starting at 5 p.m., with Food trucks, music, entertainment, games, crafts, petting zoo, train, Christmas characters, Florida snow, AND Santa and Mrs. Claus plus much more. FREE but for the cost of food. The JB King parking lot will be used for handicap parking; the gate will be monitored to allow access only to those with a State issued decal. Event parking will be available at the lot of the old Police Department located on Old Moody Boulevard (pictured below) and at the Government Services Building (pictured below). There will be shuttle service running from the Goverment Services Building to a drop off location near the event.

Dec. 23: Culmination of toy drive for Toys for Tots at AW Custom Kitchens, European Village, starting at 11 a.m. A drawing for all eligible participants will take place at 2 p.m. Anyone who will have donated toys for the drive will have a chance to win various items, including a 65-inch 4K Smart TV, an Apple iPad, a pair of Apple Air Pods, and gift cards from the co-sponsors of the event. Fifty such cards have been donated. With proof of a voucher, donors also will receive a free hot dog, a free drink, a free popcorn, a free cotton candy, and a free snow cone. There will be a variety of fun things to do such as a bouncy house for children in thanks to the community for its generosity. See details here.

Notably: I was struck by this line in a book I’m reading: “A significant truth of living through this era, for Muslims and Christians alike, was that even within allied groups the transfer of information was hugely imprecise, while knowledge of enemy intentions and movements was often based upon pure guesswork. Ignorance, error and disinformation all served to shape decision making and, in the years to come, [?] always struggled to maintain knowledge of events across the Muslim world, and to retain even a partial understanding of [?] plans and actions.” You could attribute the line to a summary analysis of current affairs in the Middle East, or more particularly, the war on Gaza (as opposed to the war in Gaza). But the line is from Thomas Asbridge’s Crusades, it is about conditions in the 11th century Middle East, the first question mark refers to Saladin, the second to Franks, as European armies at the time were known. Nothing really has changed. —P.T.

Now this:

