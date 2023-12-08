The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 8, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests include U.S. Rep. Mike Walz, Florida House Rep. Paul Renner and County Commissioner Andy Dance. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the conference room behind the Beverly Beach Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach. It normally meets at the Palm Coast Community Center, but will be meeting at Beverly Beach through Aug. 11. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

City Repertory Theatre's Holiday Cabaret, Dec. 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10 at 3 p.m., at City Repertory Theatre at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway #B207 Palm Coast. Spice up your holidays with our festive cabaret featuring talented performances that will enchant you through a medley of beloved 'Carols' and a delightful mix of naughty and nice skits. From hilarious comedy to heartwarming moments, this cabaret promises to be an unforgettable holiday experience. All proceeds will go toward the reconstruction of the Flagler Playhouse. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students. Some materials may not be appropriate for younger children. Book here.









Holidazzle Market at Ormond Memorial Art Museum & Gardens, 78 E Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach, 4-8:00 p.m.; free admission. Kick off the holiday season at OMAM! Shop for gifts and treasures from local artists, crafters, makers, and vendors. Treat the kiddos to a fun project in the OMAM Classroom. Enjoy beverages on the beautiful Rooftop Terrace, where the sunset view is spectacular!

LGBTQ+ Night at Flagler Beach’s Coquina Coast Brewing Company: The monthly LGBTQ+ social for adults is scheduled for every second Friday of the month from 8 to 11 p.m. at Coquina Coast Brewing Co., 318 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach. “Come together, make new friends and share some brews. Going strong since Oct 2021! We feature many genres of local LGBTQ+ talent in our community; comedy, burlesque, belly dance, drag, musicians, bingo games, etc. There is never a cover charge but donations are greatly appreciated! When you register, your email is used to keep you up to date on future LGBTQ+ friendly events.

Rotary's Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast's Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast's Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary's service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa's Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa's Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.









In Coming Days:

Dec. 23: Culmination of toy drive for Toys for Tots at AW Custom Kitchens, European Village, starting at 11 a.m. A drawing for all eligible participants will take place at 2 p.m. Anyone who will have donated toys for the drive will have a chance to win various items, including a 65-inch 4K Smart TV, an Apple iPad, a pair of Apple Air Pods, and gift cards from the co-sponsors of the event. Fifty such cards have been donated. With proof of a voucher, donors also will receive a free hot dog, a free drink, a free popcorn, a free cotton candy, and a free snow cone. There will be a variety of fun things to do such as a bouncy house for children in thanks to the community for its generosity. See details here.

Notably: A couple of things seem to me particularly striking about the Portuguese Man of War, that frightful sea creature whose gelatinous sail crowns over the surface of the water like the 10 percent of a visible iceberg, while the remaining 90 percent, including tentacles that coil and confound, trail far below. The first is what I’ve just described. The Man of War combines the beautiful and the repellant. Maybe we’ve become too used to admiring battleships while forgetting their purpose. The purpose of this creature is not kindness, wondrous though its sail and engineering may be. “What appears to be one animal is really a colony of many different individuals, although no one of them could exist independently,” writes Rachel Carson in The Edge of the Sea. The second striking thing about this creature–literally striking–is its lethal injection cocktail. This is not an exaggeration: “For the human bather, even glancing contact with one of the tentacles produces a fiery welt; anyone heavily stung is fortunate to survive. The exact nature of the poison is unknown. Some people believe there are three toxins involved, one producing paralysis of the nervous system, another affecting respiration, the third resulting in extreme prostration.” In other words, almost precisely the cocktail they use at Starke prison in Florida to murder human beings in the state’s name. —P.T.

Now this:









