The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 6, 2023

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Lawyers for Charles Kidd Jr., 86, argue before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. that Kidd is incompetent to proceed to trial, based on a psychological evaluation filed with the court. Kidd was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in mid-August when he shot and killed 36-year-old Mark Ruschmeier, who had lived with Kidd at Kidd’s Blare Drive home in Palm Coast’s Woodlands for at least a decade.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Flagler County Commission meets in a closed-door session at 1 p.m. to discuss a settlement in the lawsuit brought against the county by Captain’s BBQ at Bings Landin. At the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.









Astronomy Club of Palm Coast Meeting at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 6 p.m. Anyone interested in astronomy is welcome. Meeting room is located immediately to the right after entering the library. See the website here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









In Coming Days:

Nov. 12: Palm Coast Fall Arts Festival in Central Park: Palm Coast government and the Flagler County Cultural Council are hosting the second Fall Arts Festival in Central Park in Town center Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free. And the focus will be on local artists. The day will be filled with art, music, food, and fun. Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of mediums. Entertainment will be provided by local musicians and a variety of tasty treats will be available to purchase from food trucks.

Notably: In that flush of idealism that I doubt spared too many people 15 years ago last Saturday I’d saved those two newspaper copies above, taking the headlines at their word. As a friend said Saturday, The Times got its sub-head about racial barriers falling dead wrong, as we’ve learned since, as we’re about to relearn a year from now. Barriers to racism have been falling since, as have barriers to police-state fascism. When Trump is elected the second time next year (see the graphic below, from Sunday’s Times), he will pick up where he left off on Jan. 6, 2020. That low point, as low a point in American history since Ft. Sumter, will be his starting point, and as with all things Trump since he first ushered us, down his Trump Tower elevator, into his circles of hell in 2015, we can only go further down from here. At least Earth’s core has the redeeming value of inescapable incineration for us all. —P.T.

Now this:









