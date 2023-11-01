The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wednesday Night: Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 ph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Brandon Washington, a former gang leader serving four life terms since his sentencing on charges of murder, home invasion and racketeering, is back in court for an evidentiary hearing on Washington’s motion contesting his sentence, at 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.









Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Bridge and Games at Flagler Woman’s Club, 1 to 4 p.m. at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to come and play Bridge (Progressive and Non-Progressive) or other games. Please be sure to call Susanne at 386-503-1893 to reserve your spot.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected].

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.









Notably: Bob Pickering is Flagler County Emergency Management’s weather specialist. Of course he’s a lot more than that. He’s one of the world’s preeminent train-spotters, and he’s the sort of character to whom John McPhee or Jonathan Raban or Colin Thubron would devote a chapter or two in their travel books, if they were to happen by this corner of Bunnell. I happened by that corner on Monday, just outside the Emergency Operations Center, and discovered Bob’s weather-forecasting secret, above. It’s too good a secret to keep. Mark Twain would have approved. —P.T.

Now this: This is a companion video to yesterday’s Conversation piece, “How Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor Became Halloween’s Theme Song.” Disney’s rendition in “Fantasia” may not be absolutely faithful to the original (but no one ever is, performing Bach: that’s how he’d want it, having been the first true jazz improviser in music). But it is still priceless. I don;t know how long this file will be up before Disney has it yanked off YouTube. Here it is:









