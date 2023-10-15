The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, October 15, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

“The Zoo Story” and “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” will be staged at 3 p.m. Performances are at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $25 adults, $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also available at the venue just before curtain time. See Rick de Yampert’s preview: “City Repertory Theatre’s Double Bill of Dares: Albee’s ‘Zoo Story,’ and an Unpredictable ‘Rabbit’.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.









In Coming Days:

Notably: If you were to read John McPhee’s Rising from the Plains–the third of five books that formed Annals of the Former World–as it appeared in The New Yorker’s February 24, 1986 issue, you would notice on page 66 the vividly stark description of the most dangerous stretch of Interstate in winter, I-80 in Wyoming. You will also notice the following line: I-80 in that area “is known as the Snow Chi Minh Trail. Before Amtrak dropped its Wyoming passenger service, people stranded on the Snow Chi Minh Trail used to abandon their cars and make their escape by train.” As in: By the time McPhee re-issued the book as part of Annals of the Former World, the two references to the Snow Chi Minh Trail were gone, even though it’s still very much a thing: the Wyoming Tribune Eagle (or the Laramie Boomerang: it’s hard to keep them straight once they’re done deceiving you with their web optimization tricks) headlined the terms just three years ago in a commemoration of the stretch’s 50th anniversary, a piece by John R. Waggener, an archivist at the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center who’d written a book of the same name. He hints: “The fact that the infamous title is no longer commonly used is the result of the WYDOT’s unending efforts to improve road and travel conditions, highway safety and information technology.” The Torrington, Wyoming Telegram published a similar piece in 2021, “The history of the Snow Chi Minh Trail,” citing Wagner’s authority on the origins of the terms: “Waggener believes the name “Snow Chi Minh Trail” originated with truckers, who compared it to the Ho Chi Minh Trail, a treacherous roadway used by soldiers in the Vietnam War. Waggener said the name quickly caught on and was used in newspaper articles by the end of the first year of the road being open.” But why its disappearance from the 1998 edition of McPhee’s Annals? I suspect it’s an example of political correctness, what we would call wokism today. Maybe it’s considered inappropriate appropriation, a form of stereotyping, a faint suggestion of racism. I don’t know. If so, it seems, like that stretch of highway, over the top: the nickname may be all sorts of anachronisms, but it isn’t offensive, and McPhee, whose allusive and clever-by-half style can sometimes become hard to bear, edited out the wrong lines. Anyway, McPhee, who is 92, has a piece in the current New Yorker, “Under the Carpetbag,” about his 60-year friendship with Bill Bradley. —P.T.

Now this: From the Library of America: Adam Gopnik on Edmund Wilson, S. J. Perelman, and Richard Wilbur









