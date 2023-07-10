The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 10, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 108. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Circuit Court Judge Terence Perkins holds felony arraignments, hears pleas, imposes sentences, and holds a status hearing in the case of Reba Johnson, who in April 2021 was charged with felony battery on a teacher but was deemed incompetent to stand trial. That hearing tis at 1:30 p.m. See: “Shocking Disparities in Flagler’s Handling of 3 Different Assaults by Disabled Students Against School Staff.”

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Flagler County Commission meets in a budget workshop followed by a special meeting at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. The commission at the meeting will set the maximum property tax rate it would set for next years–that is, the rate beyond which it could not go. It may elect to set a lower rate by the time it adopts next year’s budget.

Today’s Library Board of Trustees meeting has been cancelled.









The Flagler Playhouse is holding auditions at 6:30 p.m. at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell, for the upcoming production of Hello, Dolly! We are looking for 9 principal leads as well as a large ensemble of dancers and singers. Actors should come to auditions ready to read for a part, sing part of number from the show or something they have prepared, and will be asked to dance a few steps with the group for the choreographer. Show is directed by Les Ober with musical direction by Jens Oliva.

Join us for a Hebrew reading course at the Chabad Jewish Center of Palm Coast, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace) #A208, Palm Coast. In just five weeks you can read Hebrew like a pro by joining us for a 60-minute class one day each week and commit to practicing 10 minutes a day. (This program is proven to work if 10 minutes a day is taken to practice). Did you always want to learn how to read Hebrew? Do you not go to services because you don’t read Hebrew but wish you did? Do you wish you can read the Kiddush prayer at home or the Kaddish prayer for a loved one? Do you read Hebrew but wish you can take a refresher course? Do you wish that in less than 5 weeks you can learn to read the ancient text of our people? Now is your chance. RSVP Required at this link.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. Bunnell Police Department Sgt. Shane Groth will be recognized for 10 years’ service. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.









In Coming Days:

Friday, July 14: Flagler Broadcasting is hosting the Second Annual Food-a-Thon to raise $200,000, that can be leveraged into $1 million worth of food for the Grace Community Food Pantry. Your pledges are welcome. The Food-a-Thon is scheduled to air on Flagler Broadcasting stations, including WNZF, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. See: “Mayor David Alfin and Dr. Steven Bickel’s Arm-Wrestling Match Will Launch $1 Million Food-A-Thon.” To donate to the 2023 Food-a-Thon, go here.

July 25: The Volusia-Flagler Sierra Club hosts a Group Social at Hidden Treasure Tiki Bar & Grill, 5993 South Ridgewood Avenue, Port Orange, at 5:30 p.m. No lengthy presentations, just food, drinks, and good conversation. Register here.

Keep in Mind: The Belle Terre Swim & Racquet Club is open, welcoming and taking new memberships

Notably: Just an introduction to the video below, a brief passage from Robert Caro’s The Power Broker, about Robert Moses, the imperious planner who controlled New York City like no one else for decades: “Power is being able to laugh at people who oppose you and to laugh at them with impunity, to antagonize them without fear of reprisal. Now Robert Moses seemed to be going out of his way to laugh at people.”

Now this:









