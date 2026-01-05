The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 5, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
Juxtapositions: “The legal underpinnings of the nation remain strong, Chief Justice John Roberts said in an annual report Dec.31 that looked ahead to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.”–USA Today, Dec. 31.
“Our economy is structurally sound for the long term.”–George W. Bush, February 2008.
“The fundamental business of the country, that is the production and distribution of commodities, is on a sound and prosperous basis.”–Herbert Hoover, October 1929.
“We crushed the forces in Saddam International Airport, and we cleaned the whole place of the airport” of American troops.–Mohammed Saeed Al-Sahhaf, also known as Comical Ali, April 7, 2003, as American troops occupied Baghdad.
“I Donald John Trump do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. So help me god.”–Donald Trump, January 20, 2025.
January 2026
Flagler County Commission Morning Meeting
Beverly Beach Town Commission meeting
Nar-Anon Family Group
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club
Flagler Beach Planning and Architectural Review Board
Palm Coast City Council Meeting
Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry Evening Hours
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
They reigned; long was their reign, but yet a moment and it will end.
Just, they would have been treated justly.
But they oppressed, and time overwhelms them with pain and trials.
Now fate claims them, and how can one blame fate?
–From the Thousand and One Nights.
