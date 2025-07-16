The City of Palm Coast’s London Waterway project was recently recognized with the 2025 Outstanding Achievement Award for Stormwater Projects, presented by the Florida Stormwater Association. The award is one of several annual awards presented by the organization, and recognizes outstanding projects that excel in one or more areas of public sector stormwater management or finance, including stormwater utilities, permit compliance, intergovernmental coordination, best management practices, water quality improvement, illicit discharge detection, etc.

The London Waterway project, which was completed in February, is located in the City of Palm Coast’s L section and is comprised of a 13-acre lake designed to enhance flood storage, reduce peak flood elevations and improve water quality in receiving waters through Stormwater treatment. The location also features two walkable boardwalk docks, new vegetation along its perimeter, and two island areas. This project was made possible through a grant from the St. Johns River Water Management District, American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the city’s Stormwater Management fund.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Florida Stormwater Association for this important project that provides a beautiful aesthetic but, more importantly, tremendous environmental benefits to this area of our city,” said Project Manager Andrea Mudryk. “A lot of hard work went into this project, and the benefits that it provides to the community are something that we are very proud of.”

In addition to the direct benefits of the project, approximately 250,000 cubic yards of soil excavated from the project site are now being repurposed at the city’s Maintenance Operations Center – providing a significant cost savings for that project.

For more on all capital improvement projects taking place in the City of Palm Coast, visit palmcoast.gov/pcprogress