Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating a Death in Palm Coast’s L-Section, Likely Self-Inflicted

Lewis Drive loops from London Drive. (Google)
Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death outside of a house in Palm Coast’s L Section, on Lewis Drive, this morning. The death was very likely self-inflicted, Sheriff Rick Staly said.

“Someone driving by saw an individual laying in the yard, called 911 and started CPR,” the sheriff said. “First indication, it was a medical issue. Paramedics got there, and in the process for preparation for transport to the hospital, discovered a suspicious injury.”

Sheriff’s deputies preliminary investigation yielded evidence “that it appears to be a suicide,” Staly said. “There is no threat to the community.” As always, however, “until we prove it 100 percent we still continue to investigate as we do with any unintended death.”

The deceased man’s age and identity have not been released as next-of-kin notification is pending.

Lewis Drive loops from two intersections on London Drive. Traffic has not been impeded but for a brief segment of Lewis Drive.

