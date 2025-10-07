Palm Coast Government Invites Community Input on Land Development Code

The City of Palm Coast is beginning the process of reviewing and updating its Land Development Code (LDC) and is inviting the community to participate in this important effort. A series of public workshops will be held during the Planning and Land Development Regulation Board (PLDRB) meetings and City Council meetings, all of which are open to the public.

The first workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at Palm Coast City Hall.

The purpose of the amendments includes:

Aligning with the recently updated Imagine 2050 Comprehensive Plan

Implementing goals, objectives, and policies from the Plan

Clarifying existing code requirements

Updating references and technical language

“These workshops are designed not only to present the proposed changes but also to give residents, businesses, and community partners a chance to share their feedback and suggestions,” said Planner Manager Phong Nguyen. “Public participation is a key part of ensuring the Land Development Code continues to reflect the needs and priorities of our community.”

Workshops will be organized by chapters of the Land Development Code. In some cases, more than one workshop may be held for a particular chapter. If a chapter is fully covered in a single meeting, the schedule may be adjusted accordingly to move ahead more quickly.

In addition to the identified amendments, residents are encouraged to use these workshops to comment on or recommend other changes that may be needed.

Additional workshop dates will be announced on the City of Palm Coast website and communication channels. For more information, visit the interactive project website at palmcoast.mysocialpinpoint.com.