Lane Closures Planned for Belle Terre Parkway Near Buddy Taylor, and Along East Hampton Boulevard

Road crews will be closing lanes to facilitate work on two projects in Palm Coast in coming days, along Belle Terre Parkway near Buddy Taylor Middle School, and along east Hampton Boulevard.

The lane closure planned on Belle Terre Parkway is for the final phase of construction on the pedestrian path rehabilitation project just south of Buddy Taylor. This lane closure will be in effect on September 7 (Thursday) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during school operating hours. The closure is necessary as the contractor will be onsite to complete repairs.









Motorists traveling northbound on Belle Terre Parkway will experience a reduction from two lanes to one . They are urged to exercise caution and anticipate brief delays during these operational hours. Proper message boards and flagging operations will be in place.

Starting on Monday, September 11, and continuing for two weeks, daily lane closures will be in effect on East Hampton Boulevard in Palm Coast. These closures will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be no night or weekend work.

Residents should be prepared for delays and exercise caution during the paving operation by P&S Paving. The daily lane closures will have flagging operations.

The City of Palm Coast appreciates the patience and cooperation of residents and motorists during this time.

This information has been added to the Flagler County GIS road closure map. View all County-wide road closures here by selecting Flagler County Road Closures: https://data-fcmaps.opendata.arcgis.com/