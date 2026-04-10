Kevin Cichowski, Exonerated at Trial in October, Faces 7 New Violent Charges. He’s Also Running for Governor.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Palm Coast man, who is currently running for governor and previously ran for mayor, following a domestic disturbance with a weapon in the C-Section of Palm Coast.

On the morning of April 10, deputies responded to a residence on Cleveland Court after the Flagler County Emergency Communications Center received a report that a man had battered two elderly victims in the home — hitting one with a cane and throwing a cellphone at the other — and allegedly had a gun. The 911 caller, who was one of the victims, further reported the suspect, Kevin Cichowski, had threatened to kill them multiple times and stated he would kill law enforcement if they were called.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they located the two victims, who were hiding in a bedroom and had reported that they could not leave the home because one of the victims was bedridden. Deputies safely escorted the victims out of the home through the lanai.

After the victims were safely evacuated, deputies made contact with Cichowski and ordered him to surrender. He did and was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies arrested Cichowski, 46, of Palm Coast, for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery on a person over 65, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with a witness, and two counts of robbery by sudden snatching. While being transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, Cichowski made suicidal statements and was placed into protective custody under a Baker Act.

During the incident, deputies were assisted by an FCSO drone and the Real Time Crime Center, which provided tactical intelligence through cameras on the drone and their body cameras.

Cichowski briefly ran for Palm Coast mayor in 2021. By all appearances it had not been a serious run. He filed to run for governor as a Democrat on March 26. Last October, facing charges of domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment, each a third-degree felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each count, and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery, Cichowski went to trial and was found not guilty on all three counts.